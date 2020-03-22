Update: Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years

While Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 30% during that period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Cerillion was able to grow its EPS at 82% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 9.1% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AIM:CER Past and Future Earnings, March 22nd 2020

It is of course excellent to see how Cerillion has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Cerillion's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Cerillion's TSR for the last 3 years was 42%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cerillion rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.2% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 12% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cerillion better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cerillion you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

