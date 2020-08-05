Ceridian Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Dayforce recurring services revenue of $118.5 million, up 15.7% year-over-year, and up 16.6% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring services revenue of $110.2 million, up 23.3% year-over-year, and up 24.2% on a constant currency basis.





Dayforce revenue of $151.5 million, up 12.6% year-over-year, and up 13.5% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce revenue of $143.2 million, up 17.9% year-over-year, and up 18.8% on a constant currency basis.





Cloud recurring services gross margin of 70.7%, an increase of 140 basis points year-over-year, and excluding float revenue, Cloud recurring service gross margin of 68.4%, an increase of 360 basis points year-over-year.





Operating profit of $4.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.5 million, down 14.8% year-over-year.





Excluding float revenue, Adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million, up 9.7% year-over-year.

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“Our second quarter financial performance was strong, and the business continues to perform well,” said David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian. “We are seeing increased demand for Dayforce as employers accelerate technology investments to increase productivity, to ensure the physical, mental, and physical health of employees, and to drive hard dollar returns for their businesses.”

The average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.39, with a daily range of $1.34 to $1.42, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.34, with a daily range of $1.31 to $1.35, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.36. To present the performance of the business excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, the Company presents revenue on a constant currency basis, which we believe is useful to management and investors. We have calculated revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020

The financial highlights below are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated.

Dayforce Revenue

Dayforce recurring services revenue was $118.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.7%, or 16.6% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring services revenue was $110.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.3%, or 24.2% on a constant currency basis.





Dayforce revenue was $151.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.6%, or 13.5% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce revenue was $143.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.9%, or 18.8% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue

Cloud revenue, which includes both Dayforce and Powerpay, was $167.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 7.8%, or 8.9% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Cloud revenue was $157.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9%, or 13.9% on a constant currency basis.





Total revenue, which includes revenue from both our Cloud and Bureau solutions, was $192.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decline of 1.9%, or 0.9% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, total revenue was $181.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.9%, or 3.9% on a constant currency basis.

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

Net income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.3 million. Adjusted net income was $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $18.3 million.





Diluted net income per share was $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.04. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.13 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.12. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were 151.4 million and 148.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Gross Margin, Operating Profit, and Adjusted EBITDA

Gross margin of 40.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 44.8%.





Cloud recurring services gross margin improved to 70.7% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 69.3%, and excluding float revenue, Cloud recurring service gross margin improved to 68.4%, compared to 64.8%.





Professional services and other gross margin declined to (13.1)% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to (4.3)%.





Operating profit was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $18.7 million.





Adjusted EBITDA declined 14.8% to $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $44.0 million.





Excluding float revenue, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%.

Balance Sheet

Cash and equivalents were $526.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $281.3 million as of December 31, 2019.





Total debt was $967.2 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $290.1 million, compared to $677.1 million as of December 31, 2019. On April 2, 2020, in light of the uncertainty and volatility in the global financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we elected to borrow $295.0 million under our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to increase our cash position and to preserve financial flexibility.

Dayforce Live Customer Count

4,603 Dayforce customers were live on the Dayforce platform as of June 30, 2020, a net increase of 597 customers, compared to 4,006 Dayforce customers as of June 30, 2019, and a net increase of 123 customers, compared to 4,480 as of March 31, 2020.





Excluding float revenue and on a constant currency basis, Dayforce revenue per customer was $125,766 for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 12.6% from $111,658 for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available to us as of August 5, 2020, we are issuing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2020:

Dayforce recurring services revenue of $118 million to $120 million, or an increase of approximately 8% to 10% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring services revenue is expected to grow approximately 14% to 16% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.



Dayforce revenue of $155 million to $158 million, or an increase of approximately 8% to 10% on a GAAP basis and 8% to 11% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Dayforce revenue is expected to grow approximately 12% to 14% on a GAAP basis and 13% to 15% on a constant currency basis.



Cloud revenue of $173 million to $177 million, or an increase of approximately 5% to 7% on a GAAP basis and 5% to 8% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Cloud revenue is expected to grow approximately 9% to 11% on a GAAP basis and 10% to 12% on a constant currency basis.



Total revenue of $198 million to $203 million, or a decline of approximately 2% to flat on a GAAP basis, and a decline of approximately 1% to an increase of approximately 1% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, total revenue is expected to grow approximately 2% to 5% on a GAAP basis and 3% to 6% on a constant currency basis.



Float revenue of approximately $7 million within Dayforce revenue, $9 million within Cloud revenue, and $10 million within total revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $32 million.

Our third quarter 2020 guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate of $1.36, compared to an average rate of $1.32 in the third quarter of 2019. We have not reconciled the Adjusted EBITDA range for the third quarter of 2020 to the directly comparable GAAP financial measure because applicable information for the future period, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and other items.

While we are not providing guidance for the fourth quarter given the uncertainty in the market, we believe that the greatest impact of COVID-19 will be reflected in the third quarter of 2020. Assuming employment levels continue to improve, we expect Dayforce recurring services revenue growth, excluding float revenue and on a constant currency basis, to accelerate and to exceed 18% in the fourth quarter.

Conference Call Details

Ceridian will host a conference call on August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com . Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-979-2698 (USA) or 236-714-2174 (International) and entering the conference ID: 3190826. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com .

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

