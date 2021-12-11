Ceres home burglary suspect arrested Friday after a two-hour standoff with police

A man suspected of burglarizing at least one Ceres home on Friday was arrested after an apparent “suicide by cop” attempt that resulted in a two-hour standoff, police said.

Ceres Police officers responded about 7:18 a.m. to the 1600 block of Central Avenue after receiving a report of a man who broke into a garage and stole items.

Officers said they found 47-year-old David Davis inside a gray Chevy pickup truck he was attempting to steal. Witnesses also identified him as the garage theft suspect.

Davis barricaded himself inside the truck and armed himself with a knife as officers approached, authorities said. He reportedly threatened the officers with the knife and said he wanted law enforcement to kill him.

The Ceres SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams arrived on scene, police said, and Davis talked with a negotiator for more than two hours before surrendering without further incident.

Davis was booked into the Stanislaus County jail and faces preliminary charges of burglary, vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and violation of parole.