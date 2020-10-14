Let's Play! Canada's Largest Media and Influencer Showcase Goes Virtual

DIGITAL EVENT TO FEATURE THE TOP TOYS AND GIFTS FOR CANADIAN FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Let's Play Holiday Showcase, Canada's largest and most attended media and influencer event, will be taking place virtually this year via an invite-only presentation on October 15, 2020 at 2 PM EST. The event, produced by Swerve, a PR, influencer marketing and events agency, will provide attendees with an exclusive sneak peek of this year's most-wanted holiday gifts from leading toy brands for all ages and stages.

Over the past three years, Let's Play events have welcomed more than 200 media, influencers and their children from the Greater Toronto Area to network and mingle with company representatives from top holiday season gift providers. The new digital format allows for guests to attend from all over Canada. Patty Sullivan, a trusted parenting expert, seen on television nation-wide and formerly of CBC Kids and TVO Kids will host the event.

"As we head into the holiday season, this year, more than ever, many parents will be shopping online and earlier to avoid crowds, potential delivery delays and any other impacts COVID-19 may bring to the consumer shopping experience." says Andrew Wagar, President and CEO of Swerve. "With major retailers launching aggressive holiday season sales starting as early as mid-October, Let's Play is perfectly timed for product marketers and the media to connect and discuss this season's top products and trends."

The top 14 toys being highlighted at the Let's Play Holiday Showcase are (listed in alphabetical order, all prices CDN):

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit from Abacus Brands - $49.99

Virtual learning with virtual reality with Bill Nye the Science Guy! Includes 30 Science Projects with step by step instructions and materials. Exclusive to Costco.

Chromino from Asmodee - $32.99

Discover Chromino, the refreshing variant of Dominoes. Use colours instead of numbers as a new way to keep your mind alert. The first player to place all their Chominos wins!

Dragon Blok CN Tower from Imports Dragon - $39.99

Learn and develop creativity, family interaction, observation, reasoning and fine motor skills through building. Includes a booklet containing information about the design, architecture and history of the CN Tower.

First Builders Big Building Bag by Mega Bloks - $19.99

Mega First Builders blocks are the perfect fit for little hands, designed to develop imagination and fine motor skills - and parents will love that it comes in a storage bag for easy cleanup!

Kitten Catfe from Jakks Pacific - $12.97 - $14.97

Kitten Catfe™ Purrista Girls are a collection of cat-inspired dolls hidden inside a reusable, food-grade cup. Each cup is filled with multiple surprises and includes a secret reveal for the included Meubles™.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo from Moose Toys - $39.99

Gotta Go Flamingo is your hilarious new feathered friend who sings, chats back, eats, and poops. Feed him his special food and watch his neck wiggle and jiggle as he swallows. When he proclaims, "uh oh, gotta go!" quickly grab the included toilet to catch his squishy, neon poop.

Mickey 2 Slice Toaster & Star Wars 2 Slice Toaster from Walmart - $24.98

Have a budding chef in the family? Or maybe you just want to add a little bit of magic to your Christmas brunch. These toasters make waffles, toast or pancakes come out in a Mickey or Star Wars design.

