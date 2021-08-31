Ceres Global Ag Corp. to Host Q4 2021 and Year-End Results Earnings Call on September 10, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, financial results on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Robert Day, Ceres' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Bierley, Ceres' Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call. All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://bit.ly/CeresQ42021. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres Global") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres Global connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres Global is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 32 million bushels.

Ceres Global has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres Global, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

