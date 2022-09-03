Ceres edges crosstown rival Central Valley in thrilling fashion, 21-20

Ceres High and crosstown rival Central Valley played football against each other for the 17th time Friday night.

It was a game few in Ceres will forget.

Landyn Hudson threw three touchdown passes and the Ceres defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with less than 2 minutes left in the game as the Bulldogs won a thriller, 21-20.

The victory in front of a capacity crowd improved Ceres to 3-0 on the season and signaled the Western Athletic League that the Bulldogs will be a team to reckon with in 2022.

“These kids have worked so incredibly hard and they’re such a great group of young men,” Ceres coach Brett Johnson said, “that to be able to celebrate this and bring this trophy back, it’s awesome.”

The victory was especially sweet for Ceres, which has now beaten Central Valley just three times in the 17 years they’ve been playing each other.

Last season, the Hawks scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Bulldogs 20-18.

Not this time.

Ceres took a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter on Hudson’s third TD pass, then held off a wild Central Valley comeback attempt in the fourth.

The Hawks scored with under 2 minutes left on Elijah Jackson’s 18-yard touchdown run.

Jackson is listed on Central Valley’s roster as a lineman — he was thrown into running a Wing T-style offense late in the game after the Hawks’ first- and second-string quarterbacks were hurt.

Central Valley opted to go for a 2-point try to take the lead, but Jackson’s jump-pass attempt was knocked away by Ceres defensive back Reis Smith. Ceres then ran out the clock and went into a wild celebration, led by Hudson.

“Honestly, it’s a big win,” Hudson said. “(We’re) 3-0, beating a crosstown rival we haven’t beaten in a long time ... it just means a lot. We’re going into our bye week and then we start league.

“It definitely was a good win for us.”

They call the all-Ceres clash the Crosstown Showdown, and it seemed like all of Ceres showed up for it.

Central Valley coach Derrick Goblirsch, while disappointed with his team’s loss and the injuries to his quarterback, was proud of his team’s effort.

“It says a lot about our guys, they’ve got a ton of fight in them” Goblirsch said. “I’m very proud of them. They played their hearts out tonight. They could’ve given up multiple times when multiple quarterbacks went down, but they didn’t.

“It says a lot about our character, that’s good for us going forward from here.”

Goblirsch said it’s good to see Ceres High competitive again. It’s good for both programs, he said.

“It’s good for the city, it’s good for the community,” Goblirsch said. “This is probably the biggest game we’ve had, maybe ever.”

The Bulldogs are undefeated and get a bye week before opening league play at home Sept. 16 against Lathrop (1-2).

With talent at the offensive skill positions, including running back Tarrell Lee-Gill (17 carries, 54 yards) and a swarming defense, the Bulldogs are sure to challenge the best of the Western Athletic League.

It seems clear, however, that they’ll go as far as Hudson can take them. The 6-foot, 213-pound senior plays with emotion and enthusiasm, and isn’t afraid of contact.

He also showed a strong arm and good running ability.

“He’s one of those ones that a play’s never over, until the whistle blows,” Johnson said of his quarterback. “You don’t count him out, he makes just things happen. (He’s an) extreme competitor, but — again — a great kid and a pleasure to coach.”

Meanwhile, Central Valley will need to get its quarterbacks healthy. The Hawks (1-2) play at Enochs (1-2) next Friday before opening Central California Conference play Sept. 23 at home against Buhach Colony.