Cerence to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Host an Investor Day on November 29

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The company will host a live investor day in New York City and will also webcast the event, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The agenda for the investor day will include a review of Q4 and full fiscal year 2022 results and fiscal 2023 guidance. Additionally, the company will share Cerence’s market and growth strategy, a deeper dive into its technology roadmap and competitive position supporting the strategy, and the multi-year financial targets.

Institutional investors and research analysts are invited to join the event live. All interested investors and analysts are invited to join the live webcast by registering here.

Webcast access, along with related materials, will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

