Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market are B. Braun, DePuy Synthes, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic, Sophysa, BeckerSmith Medical Inc, Möller Medical GmbH, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co.

KG, Dispomedica GmbH, and Terumo Corporation

The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market will grow from $1.04 billion in 2022 to $1.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $1.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.2%.

The cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market consists of sales of ventricular drainage system, lumbar drainage system that are used for the treatment of hydrocephalus.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the brain.

North America was the largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment are CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems.CSF shunts are the devices used for hydrocephalus treatment.

They consist of silastic tubes that divert CSF from the ventricles to other body cavities, like the peritoneum, the right cardiac atrium, or the pleural space.The CSF drainage system types such as ventricular drainage system and lumbar drainage system are used by age groups such as pediatric, adult, and geriatric.

The various end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.

The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices.CSF devices play a major role in the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI), shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure which ensure that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out.

In the United States, one of the leading causes of death is TBI and approximately 1.5 to 2 million adults and children suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Among the 1.1 million who face head injury, 235,000 individuals will be hospitalized with a moderate to severe head injury while approximately 50,000 face death. However, a majority of them will have a mild injury that does not require admission to the hospital. With such an increase in the number of brain injuries, the CSF devices market will continue to grow.

The high possibility of shunt failure or malfunctioning is a major factor restraining the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices market.Shunts are devices used to restrict Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) near the brain which can cause loss of brain tissues and even impair the brain.

According to a study published on National Library of Medicine, in 2021, 30% of procedures incurred complications within 30 days of shunting procedure, 58% required minimum one revision during follow-up. 29.8% of the cases of revision were due to misplacement of hardware. Due to such a high failure rate of shunts, it causes trust deficiency in patients, and as a result, patients look for alternative treatments.

Implementing new and improved sensors is the latest trend in the cerebrospinal fluid devices market, this may provide the market with the much-needed boost to improve its growth rate while at the same time improving the quality of the diagnosis.Treatment of Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of CSF near the brain is a very complex process with many complications.

High precision devices are required to improve the quality and success rate of shunt treatments, with the help of technology, new sensors, and telemetry devices are being explored.A cutting-edge new sensor has been developed by the Rogers research group at Northwestern University, Illinois.

Researchers at Northwestern believe that their latest skin sensor can greatly reduce malfunctions and the number of brain surgeries.The sensor uses body temperature readings to give information about how much cerebrospinal fluid is leaking.

This sensor gives different heat signatures depending on whether the shunt is functional or not. This is a major development in the CSF market, the sensor also enables access to information that was previously inaccessible.

Currently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identifies CSF devices as class II devices.As per section 21, subsection 510K certain protocol has to be followed before these devices can be approved.

The firms have to list down any possible risks to health and measures taken by them so that the device addresses such health hazards.Apart from this a cover sheet stating that the device is a class II device, a brief description of the device, and a summary report of what the device does and the scope of the device must be duly stated.

The last step verifies the device for biocompatibility, performance, and appropriate labeling such as expiration dates, prescriptions, etc. The stringent regulatory guidelines may take time for the product release and increase the overall development cost of the product, thereby impacting the market.

The countries covered in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market statistics, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market share, detailed cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment industry. This cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
