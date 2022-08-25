Ceramic Tiles Market to Rise at a CAGR of 9.7% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Ceramic tiles appealing appearance is a major element in driving up demand for them in the construction and construction industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ceramic tiles market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. The revenue of ceramic tiles market is likely to touch US$ 180 Bn by 2027. In the coming years, it is predicted that the growth of the construction industry will provide profitable opportunities for the global ceramic tiles market. One of the most important materials utilized in the construction business is ceramic tiles. Construction industry is likely to offer largest opportunity for ceramic tiles market during the forecast period.

New residential and commercial construction as well as domestic renovation are just few instances of the many uses for ceramic tiles. These segments are estimated to be fastest growing market for ceramic tiles market. Furthermore, a significant demand for ceramic tiles is being generated by a rise in construction activities as a result of a population migration to urban regions.

Businesses in the global ceramic tile market are devoting their attention into improving the items they supply. Consequently, there has been a noticeable growth in R&D by market players. In addition, companies are implementing a wide range of strategic measures to capture a significant portion of the market, including joint ventures, partnerships, mergers, collaborations, and also acquisitions. Furthermore, industry participants are stepping up efforts to make up for financial losses brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, businesses are bringing in additional strategy teams to attain this objective.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1688

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In 2018, the residential replacement category constituted over 40% of the overall ceramic tiles market. This trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The future market demand for ceramic tiles for domestic renovation is primarily driven by a rise in remodeling activities due to higher discretionary income and a better standard of life.

  • Based on product type, floor tiles category made up more than 50% of the overall sales in 2018 and are anticipated to be a prominent product category from 2019 through 2027. As floors take up a larger space during construction, a large number of tiles needed. As they are impervious to odors, stains, allergens, and also germs, ceramic floor tiles are frequently used in toilet and shower flooring. It is expected that between 2019 and 2027, the floor tiles segment will expand at a CAGR over 9%.

  • Based on region, the global ceramic tiles market is estimated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. The regional market is driven by increasing spending power and expanding construction activity. Due to the existence of the region's booming construction sector, China maintained a dominant share of the regional market in in 2018. Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and China, are important market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1688

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth Drivers

  • Increasing spending power and a large population have a significant influence on the increasing demand for clay tiles. The breakthroughs in modern printing technology, which is one of the recent developments in the ceramic tiles market, are used by vendors to provide clay tiles a variety of plan feel. Approximately 80% of the market for non-strong ground surfaces are made up of ceramic tiles.

  • The market in North America is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. North America's ceramic tile market is now being driven in large part by the region's recovering building and construction sector, particularly in the commercial sub-segment.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.

  • China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

  • Gruppo Concorde S.p.A,

  • Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics

  • Siam Cement Group

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1688

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Floor Tiles

  • Wall Tiles

  • Others

Application

  • Residential Replacement

  • Commercial

  • New Residential

  • Industrial

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 195.0 Bn by 2031

Foundry Chemicals Market - Foundry Chemicals Market to Register CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market to Register CAGR of 7.23% from 2022 to 2031

Carbon Fiber Market - Carbon Fiber Market to Register CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Coil Coatings Market - Coil Coatings Market to Register CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Caustic Soda Market - Caustic Soda Market to Register CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031

Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market - Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market to Register CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031

Agricultural Biotechnology Market - Agricultural Biotechnology Market to Register CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a