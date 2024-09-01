What is ceramic coating for cars?







Auto detailing continues to evolve, and one of the newer tools in the detailer's arsenal is ceramic coating. Like wax products, ceramic coatings add a protective layer between a car's clear coat and the elements. It won't fix paint major issues, but it will keep a clean car clean for longer and can help reduce the visibility of small scratches. Read on to learn what goes into ceramic coating for cars, why you'd want to use it, and how it gets applied.

What is ceramic coating?

Automotive ceramic coatings are applied to paint and they chemically bond to the clear coat while hardening in the process. Once cured, this layer, infused with ceramic nanoparticles, acts as a barrier and keeps things such as road tar, insect guts and acid rain from making it to your paint. The ceramic part usually consists of SiO2 (silicon dioxide), and some products also include TiO2 (titanium dioxide).

These materials are used in ceramic coatings (and some dishware) because of their hardness and strength, and because they resist acidic and caustic substances, such as bird droppings. In short, a ceramic coating is invisible protection for your car.

Benefits of ceramic coating

As mentioned, ceramic coatings protect your paint by inserting themselves between the clear coat and anything that can (and will) land on the vehicle. The ceramic coating also prevents yucky stuff from sticking to it, and anything that does adhere itself comes off more easily. Ceramics act as a UV barrier, so they'll prolong the life and vividness of the paint. It can also be applied to glass to help it shed water and stay cleaner between washes.

While a ceramic coating wears away eventually, its expected life is longer than that of wax products. How long it lasts in a specific application has a lot to do with the product used, how it was applied, and what kind of life the car lives — is it on the road 18 hours a day in all sorts of weather, or do you keep the car safely tucked away in the garage, bringing it out for the occasional Sunday drive?

How to apply ceramic coating to a car

Before applying a ceramic coating to a car's paint, the car should be as clean as possible. This means it has been thoroughly washed and dried, and any contaminants in the clear coat removed. A clay bar or similar product is the best way to get everything out of the clear coat, leaving it smooth and ready for protection.

If you plan to do any other paint work, such as swirl or scratch removal or color correction, get it done before applying the ceramic coating. You're essentially locking in the appearance and condition of the car's paint with this coating, so make sure you're happy with the look before applying.

While it's possible for a DIYer to ceramic-coat their own vehicle, professionals have the right equipment and facilities to do the best job possible, and they can attend to any paint issues beforehand as well. A pro job will cost more, but the results are likely to be better than what you can manage at home, and the coating will last longer if applied in an ideal environment by a knowledgable detailer.

You can, of course, give this process a try yourself. Specifics vary from product to product, but most home-use ceramic coatings fall into one of two categories: a full multi-step kit or a spray-on product. The full kit mirrors what the pros do and usually includes surface-prep liquid, the ceramic product itself and whatever applicators are necessary. Some kits have even more steps, such as a post-application spray or top coat. Once applied, these products require curing time, often about 24 hours. During that time, it's strongly advised to keep the vehicle out of the elements, and ideally off the road entirely.

Spray-on coatings generally combine ceramic protection with other products, such as carnauba wax. They can be applied in an afternoon with a microfiber towel, making them manageable for most folks at home. Because the spray-on products go on much thinner than dedicated ceramic coatings, they create a thinner layer of protection that won't last as long. There are even car wash formulas, detailing sprays, and headlight restoration kits that include ceramic components. If you also want to treat your car's glass or trim, there are spray-on cleaners that add some ceramic-based protection for those surfaces as well.

Care for ceramic coatings includes regular washes and reapplication once the product eventually wears off.

