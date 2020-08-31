CEOs in Canada are more optimistic about growth than their global peers: KPMG Global CEO Outlook

Growing recognition for emerging digital technologies to accelerate growth and drive resilience

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Amid a highly virulent coronavirus pandemic, rising geopolitical trade tensions, and emerging disruptive technologies, Canadian CEOs are more optimistic about the future than their global counterparts, finds KPMG's latest Global CEO Outlook. In the first study of its kind to get a read on how CEO priorities and concerns have changed during this global crisis, KPMG International conducted two surveys, one at the onset of the pandemic in January and the other, a pulse check from late July into early August.

KPMG Logo (CNW Group/KPMG LLP) More

The report finds that only 12 per cent of Canadian CEOs are significantly or moderately less confident than in January, compared to 29 per cent globally. Further, 40 per cent remain as confident as they did pre-pandemic, versus only a quarter (26 per cent) of global CEOs.

Across the board, Canadian CEOs felt much or moderately more confident in the three-year growth prospects for their country (48 per cent vs. 45 per cent globally), their industry (56 per cent vs. 55 per cent globally), and their company (84 per cent vs. 67 per cent globally).

"The actions taken in Canada to flatten the COVID-19 curve and keep cases fairly subdued means that CEOs here feel more assured than their global peers that our national economy will not collapse, with only 12 per cent feeling the economy is in a worse position today than it was pre-COVID," says Stephanie Terrill, business unit leader, management consulting, KPMG in Canada.

"Canadian CEOs also feel more bullish about the prospects of their own firms and are accelerating their investments in digital technologies, reflecting the need to find new ways of working and problem solving going forward."



Much or moderately more Confident in Domestic Economic Growth

2020 - Initial

Survey 2020 -

Pulse Survey 2019 Jan-Aug 2020

Change YoY - Change Canadian CEOs 76% 48% 79% -28% -31% Global CEOs 77% 45% 83% -32% -38%

Last week, Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian economy grew by 6.5 per cent in June, reflecting the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. For the second quarter, economic output contracted by 38.7 per cent, the largest decline on record.

The recovery though remains fragile. Ms. Terrill notes that Canadian CEOs said the greatest threats to growth are territorialism and climate risks, which are not surprising given the economy's heavy reliance on natural resources and export trade.

Business leaders in Canada also pointed to emerging technologies, talent risk, and cyberattacks as the top threats to growth prospects. Talent risk actually catapulted to No. 3 from the bottom quartile barely eight months earlier. Global CEOs are equally as concerned about losing employees or not being able to hire talent, but unlike in Canada, they called it their greatest threat to growth above all else.



Canada - Pulse

Survey Canada –

Initial

Survey Global –

Pulse

Survey Return to territorialism 1 3 4 Environmental / climate risk 1 1 2 Emerging / disruptive technology risk 3 4 6 Talent risk 3 10 1 Cybersecurity risk 5 2 5 Supply chain risk 5 8 3

Accelerating digital adoption

The pandemic has put the spotlight squarely on the importance of technology to drive future growth and strengthen overall enterprise resilience to crises.

Three quarters (76 per cent) of Canadian CEOs agree that investing in disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence and automation, is critical to achieve long-term sustainable growth, compared to 72 per cent globally.

Over 4 in 5 (84 per cent) in Canada say they will now be prioritizing their technology investments to meet growth and transformation objectives, and the vast majority (92 per cent) say COVID-19 has accelerated the digitization of their operations.

Story continues