CEO’s of The Trade Desk, NexTech AR, Lumentum Holdings and Shopify Discuss Latest Trends in Digital Transformation of Advertising, Meetings, Commerce and Communications

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) and NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP).



Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings and analyst calls.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) CEO Jeff Green: “Data-Driven Advertising - More Important Than Ever”

“…We’re starting to get a clearer picture of the role that advertising is playing as markets reopen. We talked last time about how data driven advertising would be on the front foot as that happens. And much as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 caused many advertisers to consider data-driven strategies for the first time, I believe this crisis will cause advertisers to leverage data more aggressively than ever, as they look to make every ad dollar work as hard as possible…We started to see this play out through our second quarter and into the start of the third. Since ad spend troughed in mid-April, advertisers have been returning and reactivating campaigns, but most of them with new approaches and new creatives given the environment we’re in. They realize that as markets reopen, they have a unique opportunity to gain market share.“

“…All of this puts data-driven advertising in the front seat. And we saw this reflected in our performance throughout the second quarter….As advertisers have been more deliberate, ad spend turned positive on a year-over year basis in mid-June. And that trend has continued through the month of July.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "$150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Being Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings"

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market.

According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech's InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

August 13 - NEXCF announced it has been selected by the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) to provide its InfernoAR virtual event services. NexTech's InfernoAR will power CUTA's annual conference, which will be virtual for the first time ever, November 16-19, 2020. This latest contract is the latest, in a growing growing global shift in dollars from government agencies, universities, and corporations to virtual meetings and AR solutions - technologies which NexTech is uniquely positioned to provide.

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 27 - NEXCF announced that it has priced its prospectus offering, raising up to C$15,000,000. The offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 2,307,692 units of the Company at a price of C$6.50 per Unit. The unit's consist of one share of common stock, and a half warrant exercisable at C$8.00. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner.

