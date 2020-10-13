CEO’s of Spotify, Disney, NexTech AR, and Snap Discuss Augmented Reality, Streaming, and the New Mega-Trends Driving Entertainment Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Snap (NYSE: SNAP) NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).



The entertainment industry is undergoing a sea change, as new technologies upend traditional revenue and distribution models. While streaming gets even bigger, new Augmented Reality and hologram formats are emerging as “the next big thing”. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel: “Overlaying New Experiences on World Through Augmented Reality”

“...We are working hard to overlay new computing experiences on the world through augmented reality. And the Snap Partner Summit showcased some of our latest AR products, including Local Lenses that allow people to share augmented reality experiences together overlaid on their neighborhood cityscape, and SnapML, which empowers members of our community to bring their machine learning models directly into Lenses on Snapchat. This enabled Gucci to leverage Wannaby’s foot-tracking technology to help people try on their latest sneakers in Snapchat, and even buy them directly within the Lens. These sorts of augmented reality experiences are especially powerful in the post-COVID retail environment, where brands are investing more in virtual try-on….”

“Our community grew by 17% year-over-year, with 238 million people using Snapchat every day on average in the quarter. This continues our recent momentum in daily active user growth, with the last three quarters seeing our highest year-over-year growth rates since 2017....Adoption of our AR platform is also accelerating, with the number of people playing with Lenses every day growing by 37% year-over-year….While these uncertain times have impacted many businesses in different ways, one consistent theme across all brands has been the focus on reaching customers in thoughtful and genuine ways. Brands have collaborated on many of the new products we are building, including by investing heavily in our new AR capabilities to engage an audience that is not able to visit their stores or see their products in person...”

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3dmA5hj

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Firing on all Cylinders - Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference series, recently shared with investors how Augmented Reality, and it’s virtual events business are driving explosive revenue growth. On October 9, NEXCF reported preliminary Q3 results, with a record 331% increase over Q3 2019, and Record Q3 2020 Total Bookings of C$6.7 million.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) Oct 9 Livestream: https://bit.ly/30YeJld

NEXCF’s Augmented Reality is now turbocharging virtual events worldwide, ranging from TEDx, and a newly announced virtual concert featuring rapper Offset, of hit group ‘Migos‘. The Offset concert will offer an AR- powered VIP experience, which places Offset right inside fans living room, allowing for fan’s to take selfies and make TikTok videos with the artist from their smartphone. The technology is powered by NEXCF’s newly acquired AiRShow app.

NEXCF CEO Evan Gappleberg started “With Apple’s AR glasses launching soon, we believe that our AiRShow app will be a great addition for the glasses. With Apple’s AR glasses creating a window into another world we see these types of human holographic performances becoming the new normal in that world and we want our AiRShow app to be a part of that future. With this activation, we are positioning NexTech to be the leader in next generation entertainment.”

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) Oct 9 Livestream: https://bit.ly/30YeJld

NEXCF’s business is now “Firing on All Cylinders” with the company just announcing a record 331% increase over Q3 2019, and Record Q3 2020 Total Bookings of C$6.7 million. NexTech CEO Evan Gappleberg: “These extraordinarily positive results are being driven by an acceleration in demand across all of our products including: Video conferencing, eCommerce and Augmented Reality. We are now landing bigger deals with global brands that are choosing our InfernoAR video conferencing and AR solutions because we have the only video conferencing platform which offers AR solutions. We are “firing on all cylinders”, and sales velocity is continuing to accelerate as we begin our Q4”.

Story continues