CEO Secrets: The dads getting entrepreneurial in lockdown

As part of our CEO Secrets series, which invites business leaders to share their advice, we are focusing on start-ups that have launched during lockdown. Each week we will look at a different type of entrepreneur. This week, we hear from fathers balancing a new business with childcare.

A consignment of 300kg of chocolate in an industrial container arrives at the house of Keith Tiplady, 35, in Leicester.

He moves hundreds of packs of pure chocolate pellets to a dedicated room in his house, where he also stores 1.5km of ribbon.

This is the "new normal" for Keith, who is now a chocolatier.

Until Covid-19 struck, he was a project manager with Triumph Motorcycles. But in April he was furloughed and later he was made redundant.

In the short term he had his wife's income to rely on. She works full-time for the NHS. But the cost of childcare for their three-year-old twins was more than their mortgage, so something had to change.

Keith decided to look after the twins himself, while also setting up a business from home.

His entrepreneurial wife ran a bakery business in the evenings from their kitchen. Keith had always been fascinated by her chocolate-tempering machine, which she used to make decorative curls for cakes.

The machine melts chocolate pellets (known as callets) at controlled temperatures, before allowing the mixture to set solid.

Keith experimented with things his wife hadn't tried, like chocolate moulds. Before he knew it he was creating ganache and caramel-filled, Belgian chocolates. And so his start-up, Indulgent Chocolates, was born.

During the spring lockdown, he set up "walking markets" for local entrepreneurs like himself, where people sell from stalls in their driveway, garden or garage. He also found success selling the chocolates online. People were buying them as gifts to be posted out to teachers, or for birthdays in lockdown.

Keith of course had to combine chocolate making with childcare. "In between making chocolates I'm reading stories with them and playing games, then I wash my hands and get back to work," he says. "In a way I'm lucky they are twins, they play really well with each other."

The business is generating more money now as corporate clients put in orders - hence the 300kg consignment of chocolate.

"If this business scales up it will allow me to live a normal life again," he says, "and I won't have to worry about affording Christmas presents."

However, he also now faces a dilemma. He's had interest from employers that could lead to a new role similar to his old job.

His wife remains supportive, though she would prefer him to find secure paid employment again. Then again, she also enjoys testing his latest creations in the kitchen.

Kavin Wadhar, 36, from London, quit his corporate job with a FTSE 100 company in February. The father-of-two says he had "an entrepreneurial itch to scratch".

He comes from a family of teachers and he'd been dreaming of an educational app after reading a fact that shocked him.

