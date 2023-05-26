CEO, President of ModivCare L. Sampson Buys 115% More Shares \

Potential ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President, L. Sampson, recently bought US$105k worth of stock, paying US$52.70 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 115%.

Check out our latest analysis for ModivCare

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ModivCare

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the recent purchase by L. Sampson was the biggest purchase of ModivCare shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$50.49 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was L. Sampson.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ModivCare is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of ModivCare

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that ModivCare insiders own about US$6.1m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ModivCare Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that ModivCare insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ModivCare. For example - ModivCare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here