The CEO, President & Director of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), Marco Taglietti, Just Bought 68% More Shares

Potential SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Marco Taglietti, recently bought US$225k worth of stock, paying US$3.00 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 68%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SCYNEXIS

In fact, the recent purchase by Marco Taglietti was the biggest purchase of SCYNEXIS shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.67). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While SCYNEXIS insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of SCYNEXIS

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that SCYNEXIS insiders own about US$475k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SCYNEXIS Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that SCYNEXIS insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for SCYNEXIS (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

