CEO, President & Director Kate Duchene Just Bought 12% More Shares In Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Potential Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Kate Duchene, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$10.04 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 12%.

See our latest analysis for Resources Connection

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Resources Connection

In fact, the recent purchase by Kate Duchene was the biggest purchase of Resources Connection shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.30. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Resources Connection insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Kate Duchene was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RGP Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Resources Connection Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Resources Connection insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 6.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Resources Connection Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Resources Connection we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Resources Connection you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

But note: Resources Connection may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.