CEO Paul Jones Announces the Release of Their ‘Relationship Engine’ Bridgio

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / After conducting extensive research in communities and collaborating with experts for three years, CEO Paul Jones is proud to announce the release of their first 'Relationship Engine' - Bridgio - for distributed organizations. This innovative tool is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing meetings and provide video connection experiences that foster meaningful connections and enhance the overall energy of the meetings. "Our aim is to help people stay connected, engaged and motivated while working remotely," Jones shares.

In today's rapidly evolving workplace landscape, remote/hybrid work is becoming increasingly prevalent. However, this shift towards remote work leads to a strain in communication between teams, loss of meaningful interpersonal connections between employees, which stifles innovation, increases burnout and slows decision making. Bridgio aims to address these issues by creating opportunities for serendipitous moments that foster collaboration and communication between individuals and teams. Through its services, Bridgio creates a culture of inclusivity and support that will enable employees to thrive in the new world of work.

Bridgio is on a mission to revolutionize workplace culture by fostering genuine relationships between employees, customers, and employers. Founder Paul Jones believes that workplace community is the key to any business's success. Bridgio is dedicated to creating virtual events that encourage conversation and collaboration between individuals and teams, recognizing that relying solely on the watercooler for employee networking won't solve engagement problems. Though productivity increased during the pandemic, the lack of meaningful interactions cost important connections that fuel innovation. Bridgio is determined to provide brokers of the workplace with the connections they need to drive new ideas and creativity. Through Bridgio's ‘relationship engine,' employees can easily build and maintain their workplace network, and managers can save time by not having to plan the next 'happy hour' activities. Bridgio empowers everyone to create a more inclusive and productive workplace culture.

Bridgio's technology creates events and gatherings that encourage collaboration and problem-solving between individuals who may not have otherwise interacted. These moments of connection often lead to epiphanies and innovative ideas. By fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusivity, Bridgio seeks to create a better workplace environment and stronger support networks for employees and customers alike.

In today's ever-changing workplace landscape, Bridgio's services are more pertinent than ever. As remote work becomes the norm, it is crucial to capture the productivity gains while maintaining innovation and creativity. Bridgio is dedicated to creating a social ecosystem in which individuals and teams can connect and collaborate, driving innovation and productivity forward.

