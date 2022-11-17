Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX collapse "unprecedented"

·2 min read

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information."

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented."

Ray noted that many of the companies in the FTX Group, particularly those in Antigua and the Bahamas, didn't have appropriate corporate governance and many had never held a board meeting. The group also had cash management procedural failures, including the absence of an accurate list of bank accounts and account signatories. There was also insufficient attention paid to the creditworthiness of banking partners.

Ray also addressed the use of corporate funds to pay for homes and other items for employees.

“In the Bahamas, I understand that corporate funds of the FTX Group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors. I understand that there does not appear to be documentation for certain of these transactions as loans, and that certain real estate was recorded in the personal name of these employees and advisors on the records of the Bahamas," he said.

So far, debtors have found and secured “only a fraction" of the group's digital assets that they hope to recover, with about $740 million of cryptocurrency secured in new cold wallets, which is a way of holding cryptocurrency tokens offline, said Ray.

Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed more than 130 affiliated companies around the globe. The company valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for its liabilities.

Bankman-Fried was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion. His net worth has all but evaporated, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, which closely track the net worth of the world’s richest people.

FTX’s failure goes beyond finance. The company had major sports sponsorships as well, including Formula One racing and a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball. Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate its relationship with FTX, meaning the venue where the Miami Heat play will no longer be known as FTX Arena. Mercedes was planning to remove FTX from its race cars starting last weekend.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Kohl’s reports mixed earnings, withdraws full-year profit forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Kohl’s.

  • U.S. housing starts tumble in October amid soaring mortgage rates

    U.S. homebuilding fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as the housing market buckles under the strain of surging mortgage rates, which are pricing out potential homeowners. Housing starts decreased 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.425 million units last month, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Housing starts dropped 8.8% year-on-year in October.

  • Ballard receives order for 25 fuel cell engines from European company

    VANCOUVER — Ballard Power Systems says it has received an order for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines from a European bus manufacturer. The company says the order is from Solaris Bus & Coach, a repeat customer. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The fuel cells will be installed in Solaris' Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for Polish public transit operator MPK Poznań. They are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023. Ballard chief executive David Mucciacciaro says t

  • Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell by 4,000 to 222,000 from 226,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average rose by 2,000 to 221,000. The total number of Americans collecting

  • An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says

    Staff have also expressed despair over learning about developments related to its collapse through Twitter rather than from FTX itself, per The WSJ.

  • Small nuclear cheaper than solar and wind as Canada greens its power grid: report

    Researches say more nuclear funding is needed if Canada is going to avoid putting "all our eggs in the wind and solar basket."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as investors face medley of Fedspeak and earnings

    U.S. stocks faltered Thursday morning as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall despite surge in technology layoffs

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, showing widespread layoffs remain low, keeping the labor market tight despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to cool demand in the economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday. There has been an increase in layoffs in the technology sector, with Twitter, Amazon and Meta, the parent of Facebook, announcing thousands of job cuts this month.

  • SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says

    The employees called on SpaceX to denounce Elon Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," The New York Times reported.

  • Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are rising after more indications from the Federal Reserve that the central bank may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the brakes to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% in the early going Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell a bit more, 1.2%. The Dow was off 0.8%. The yield o

  • Ontario education workers file strike notice again, say talks broke down

    The Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing 55,000 Ontario education workers, has filed a five-day strike notice, saying bargaining talks with the province have broken down once more. CUPE says it reached middle ground with the government on wages but the notice of a potential provincewide strike comes after what it calls a refusal from the province to "invest in the services that students need and parents expect." Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is disappointed at

  • A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a part of Russian territory separated from the country and wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be in

  • Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week. Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors. However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will "take some time."

  • Police deployed in Athens for uprising anniversary marches

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of police have been deployed in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday for commemorative marches to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by the military dictatorship then ruling Greece. The anniversary is marked each year by marches to the U.S. Embassy in Athens, and the demonstrations have often, but not always, turned violent. Around 5,000 police were expected to be deployed in the Greek capital, where major

  • Robert Earnshaw warns USA of Gareth Bale backlash in World Cup opener with Wales

    The Welsh captain put injury issues behind him to score a dramatic MLS Cup final goal for champions Los Angeles FC.

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an