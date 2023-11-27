CEO, former TCU football player and his 2 children killed while traveling for Thanksgiving

A Texas community is mourning the loss of a father and his two children after they were killed in a car crash the day before Thanksgiving.

Zach Muckleroy, CEO of Fort Worth construction company Muckleroy & Falls and former Texas Christian University football player, was traveling with his family to visit relatives in central Texas when they were involved in a three-vehicle collision near Johnson City, about 50 miles from Austin on Wednesday night, the Texas Department of Safety told USA Today.

A total of four people died in the crash, including Muckleroy and his two children, 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsay, according to a Fox affiliate in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren was one of two people to survive the crash. Lauren Muckleroy was transported to a hospital in Austin, undergoing multiple surgeries to save her life, another local outlet reported.

Forth Worth community gathers in support of Muckleroy family

Zach Muckleroy's company Muckleroy & Falls confirmed his death Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU,” the post stated.

The company has asked the community to keep his wife and family in their prayers.

“He was passionate about the construction industry and led the Muckleroy & Falls team with a calming demeanor. He will be greatly missed.”

Retired Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the football community had “lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy." He also noted that Lauren Muckleroy is in critical condition.

With a heavy heart i just wanted to follow up with any of you that hadn’t heard that last night we lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy and their two children Lindsay and Judson in a head on collision. Lauren, Zach’s wife is in critical condition! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) November 24, 2023

A man 'everybody knew and loved'

Zach Muckleroy played for Horned Frogs football team at TCU in 1998 before eventually taking over the family business Muckleroy & Falls after graduating from TCU, according to the Fox affiliate.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for friends and family at University Christian Church, a place of worship for generations of the Muckleroy family.

“Zach was not only a member of the congregation but a friend as well. I love that family. Those kids are amazing. Lauren is a fighter," Senior Minister Russ Peterman said at the vigil, according to Fox4.

"He was one of those guys that everybody knew and loved. I never heard a person say a negative word about him in any way, shape, or form. Not just him, his entire family," Peterman said.

Peterman, who is close to the Muckleroy family has been receiving updates regarding Lauren Muckleroy's condition.

"She’s aware that she lost her family. You can only imagine how hard that must be," he said.

Crash is still under investigation

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of a fatal crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A Toyota Tacoma operated by a man was headed north on the highway when it drove across the solid double yellow lines into the opposing southbound lane, crashing into a Chevrolet SUV occupied by the Muckleroy family.

The third car, following closely behind the Muckleroy family hit their SUV before rolling.

The driver of the Toyota, Zach Muckleroy and his two children were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the third vehicle was released and left the scene, according to Texas DPS.

The collision investigation is still ongoing.

