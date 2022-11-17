The CEO & Executive Director of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR), David McNeilly, Just Bought 9.5% More Shares

Those following along with Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by David McNeilly, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£1.3m on stock at an average price of UK£13.25. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 9.5%.

Metal Tiger Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David McNeilly was the biggest purchase of Metal Tiger shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David McNeilly.

David McNeilly bought a total of 560.00k shares over the year at an average price of UK£2.50. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Metal Tiger

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of Metal Tiger shares, worth about UK£3.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Metal Tiger Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Metal Tiger insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Metal Tiger (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

