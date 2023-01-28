The CEO & Executive Director of Dipula Income Fund Limited (JSE:DIB), Izak Petersen, Just Bought 1.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Dipula Income Fund Limited (JSE:DIB) CEO & Executive Director, Izak Petersen, recently bought R1.4m worth of stock, for R4.27 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Dipula Income Fund Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Izak Petersen is the biggest insider purchase of Dipula Income Fund shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R4.15. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Dipula Income Fund insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.8% of Dipula Income Fund shares, worth about R142m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Dipula Income Fund Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Dipula Income Fund insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dipula Income Fund. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Dipula Income Fund (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

