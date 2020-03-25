CEO & Executive Director Calum MacLean Just Bought Shares In Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)

Those following along with Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Calum MacLean, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£668k on stock at an average price of UK£2.11. That increased their holding by a full 52%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Synthomer

In fact, the recent purchase by Calum MacLean was the biggest purchase of Synthomer shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.98. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Synthomer insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£2.49. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:SYNT Recent Insider Trading, March 25th 2020

Does Synthomer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.9% of Synthomer shares, worth about UK£16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synthomer Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Synthomer shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Synthomer has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

