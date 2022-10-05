CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers.

Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence" were seized by investigators from the county district attorney's office, according to the office.

Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California.

“We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities," Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen' as suggested."

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2020, it won a five-year, $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll,and communications, according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Konnech was required to keep the data in the United States and only provide access to citizens and permanent residents but instead stored it on servers in the People’s Republic of China, the DA’s office said.

The DA's office didn't specify what specific information allegedly was taken. But officials said it only involved poll workers, not voting machines or vote counts and didn't alter election results.

“But security in all aspects of any election is essential so that we all have full faith in the integrity of the election process,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

“With the mid-term General Election 35 days away, our focus remains on ensuring the administration of this election is not disrupted,” said a statement from Dean C. Logan, the LA County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

There wasn't any evidence that any election worker was bribed or extorted and an investigation was pending into whether any of the data went into inappropriate hands, the DA's office said.

Konnech previously said that all the data for its American customers were stored on servers in the United States, the New York Times reported Monday.

The paper reported that Konnech and Yu, who was born in China, became the target of claims by election conspiracy theorists that the company had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had supplied information on 2 million poll workers.

There wasn't any evidence to support those claims, but Yu received threats and went into hiding, the paper said.

Konnech also has contracts with Allen County, Indiana, and DeKalb County in Georgia, the Times said.

On its website, Konnech said it currently has 32 clients in North America.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

    Oil prices inched up on Wednesday extending 3% gains in the previous session ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big output cut in what energy executives and analysts see as a tightly supplied market. Brent crude rose 11 cents to $91.91 a barrel at 0001 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures picked up 5 cents to $86.57 a barrel after gaining $2.89 in the previous session.

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold the fall guy but Liverpool’s defensive woes start elsewhere

    The England right-back was exposed in the 3-3 draw with Brighton but Jurgen Klopp was more frustrated by his midfield

  • Aerial Footage Shows Damage in Orlando After Hurricane Ian

    Aerial footage captured on Friday, September 30, shows the destructive impact of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida, after it battered parts of the state.This footage, taken by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, shows vehicles submerged in flooded roads across the county.The sheriff’s office said they had blocked off inundated roads and urged locals to avoid travelling through floodwaters.Local news reported almost 100 people had been killed across Florida in the wake of Ian.More than 2,000 residents were rescued and evacuated from affected areas, as of Monday, October 3, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Florida National Guard Continues Cleanup on Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbs

    Members of the National Guard continued cleanup efforts days after the deadly Category 4 Hurricane Ian killed more than 100 people in Florida and caused widespread destruction in the state’s southwest.Footage shows the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron of the Florida Air National Guard airlifting equipment into St James City, Pine Island – one of the hard-hit southwest barrier islands – on October 3 and beginning to clear roads on October 4.At least 100 people were killed by the hurricane in Florida, officials said. Four people were killed in North Carolina, the state’s governor confirmed.The rising death toll made Ian the deadliest storm to hit the state of Florida since the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, which killed more than 400 people, according to the National Hurricane Center. An estimated 410,000 Florida customers still had no electricity as of October 4. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the w

  • S. Korea missile fails after successful NKorean rocket test

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests

  • Seattle woman gets probation for massive Capital One hack

    SEATTLE (AP) — A former Seattle tech worker convicted of several charges related to a massive hack of Capital One bank and other companies in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to time served and five years of probation. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said sentencing former Amazon software engineer Paige Thompson to time in prison would have been particularly difficult on her “because of her mental health and transgender status,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. U.S. Attorney Nick Br

  • New Zealand's central bank lifts rates to 7-year high in hawkish rush

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday lifted interest rates to a seven-year high and promised more pain to come as it struggles to cool red-hot inflation in an over-stretched economy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy committee raised its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.5%, the fifth such outsized move and the eighth hike in 12 months. The committee even debated whether to hike by 75 basis points given intense price pressures in the economy, but decided on a half-point move.

  • Ukraine Latest: Japan Plans to Reopen Kyiv Embassy, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government will soon reopen its embassy in Kyiv, the Kyodo news agency reported. The war in Ukraine will probably be over in months, rather than years, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said in an interview. Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko unexpectedly resigned, citing health reasons, presenting a new headache for an economy that has been devastated by war.President Joe Biden called Zelenskiy t

  • Karl-Anthony Towns lost 17 pounds, hospitalized with illness last week

    Towns, who lost seven family members to COVID-19, cited family privacy in declining to disclose the nature of his illness.

  • MLB playoff picture: How do the Blue Jays match up with the Seattle Mariners?

    The Blue Jays have clinched home-field advantage for the MLB wild-card series but how would Toronto fare against the Seattle Mariners in a three-game postseason set?

  • Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but workers on the ground were pushing ahead Tuesday to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days, both because of the dangers posed by cleaning up and as search and rescue crews comb through the hardest-hit areas. Officials said that as of Monday, more than 2,350 people had been rescued throughout the state.

  • How I’d Invest $1,000 in October to Generate Passive Income for Life

    You can earn reliable passive income each year by investing $1,000 in this Canadian dividend stock right now. The post How I’d Invest $1,000 in October to Generate Passive Income for Life appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Top U.S. Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

    Investors looking to add some passive income to their portfolios should have these three dividend stocks on their watch lists. The post 3 Top U.S. Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds

    About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found. The survey, conducted by personal finance comparison website Finder, found that those looking to cash out amid recent market volatility may also be doing so because they're feeling a pinch in their budget. Romana King, a personal finance expert with Finder, said Canadians are feeling the pressure when it comes to rising costs and may be looking to incr

  • TFSA: Invest $45,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $2,392 in Passive Income

    Here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can consider buying right now to earn handsome passive income. The post TFSA: Invest $45,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $2,392 in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.