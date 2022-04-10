The CEO & Director of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC), Mark Radcliffe, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Mark Radcliffe, recently paid UK£0.51 per share to buy UK£354k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Victorian Plumbing Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Director Mark Radcliffe was not their only acquisition of Victorian Plumbing Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.97 per share in a UK£2.9m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.61). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Victorian Plumbing Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Victorian Plumbing Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Victorian Plumbing Group insiders own 64% of the company, worth about UK£126m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Victorian Plumbing Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Victorian Plumbing Group. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Victorian Plumbing Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

