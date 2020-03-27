The CEO, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Director of Telecom Service One Holdings Limited (HKG:3997), King Fung Cheung, Just Bought 0.6% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Telecom Service One Holdings Limited (HKG:3997) CEO, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Director, King Fung Cheung, recently bought HK$64k worth of stock, for HK$1.39 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 0.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for Telecom Service One Holdings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Telecom Service One Holdings

CEO, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Director King Fung Cheung previously made an even bigger purchase of HK$147k worth of shares at a price of HK$2.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$1.29). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Telecom Service One Holdings insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around HK$1.35. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around HK$1.29). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:3997 Recent Insider Trading March 27th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Story continues

Does Telecom Service One Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of Telecom Service One Holdings shares, worth about HK$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Telecom Service One Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Telecom Service One Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Telecom Service One Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.