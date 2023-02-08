CEO of Brazil's Marisa resigns, company hires restructuring advisors

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian fashion retailer Marisa Lojas SA announced late on Tuesday that its chief executive Adalberto Pereira Santos resigned and that it had hired advisors for a debt renegotiation process.

Marisa said in a securities filing it had already started a process to pick its new CEO, with chief commercial officer Alberto Kohn being tapped for the job on an interim basis.

The management change comes as the retailer also said it had hired BR Partners to advise it in the process of a debt renegotiation and Galeazzi Associados to support it in improving its cost structure. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)