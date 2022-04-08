CEO of Atlanta-based 3PL Company, Courtney Folk, was Interviewed on Third-party logistics by Qamar Zaman on The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Renewal Logistics is an Atlanta, Georgia-based e-commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics company.

Dallas, TX , April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta based Renewal Logistics is a leading 3PL service provider. Co-Founded by Courtney Folk who heads the company as a CEO & CMO, the company offers a single source for fulfillment and distribution.



“Our goal is to align with our clients to drive value and lower your overall costs. From procurement and vendor managed inventory to kitting & assembly, we can streamline your supply chains.” Courtney Folk.



Atlanta based Renewal Logistics is a leading 3PL service provider. Co-Founded by Courtney Folk

The Changing World of Distribution

“Third-party logistics, or 3PL is the practice of an organization outsourcing some or all of its inventory management, distribution and order fulfillment operations to a third party. Transportation of goods, both domestically and internationally, are among the most common services outsourced, closely followed by warehousing. Clearly the 3PL market is of more value to industries which produce goods that need to be transported, with the technology and automotive industries being the two largest users of 3PL services.” © Statista 2022



3P Data - Most frequently outsourced services by 3PL users worldwide in July 2021

Source:

“When it comes to logistics, there are many different services that can be outsourced to a third party.

One of these is 3PL (third-party logistics) which is often used by manufacturing companies and e-commerce retailers looking for an easy way to transport their goods. The 3PL company handles all aspects of distribution from warehousing to shipping, making it easier for your business to focus on other areas such as production or marketing. Courtney Folk, CEO of Renewal Logistics

Podcast: The Subject Matter Experts Podcast on 3PL - Third-party logistics Covered

Podcast Host Qamar Zaman, interviewed Courtney Folk as a subject matter expert in the area of 3PL services. The interview covered a range of topics that are unfamiliar to most companies in search of a trusted partner that they can rely on for their shipping, back office, and distribution services.

Story continues

Benefits of Outsourcing Logistics

What do 3PLs do?

Advantages of Logistics Outsourcing

Why Choose Renewal Logistics

Common Myths About 3PL Services

How e-commerce companies take advantage 3PLs

When should you look at outsourcing your warehouse operations to a 3PL?

How do you choose a good 3PL?

How do you scale your operations with a 3PL?

How long does it take to get set up with a 3PL?

What is the process for getting started with Renewal Logistics

Listen to the podcast here on your favorite podcast channel to learn more about the process.

Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

About Renewal Logistics & Courtney Folk

Renewal Logistics is an ​​Atlanta, Georgia-based e-commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics company with a specialty in apparel and consumer goods, partnering with eco-friendly brands that have outgrown in-house fulfillment and require flexible and scalable, on-demand solutions. Our work has long served high-profile companies such as fashion houses Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The Company has earned various accolades some of which are:

The Technology Headlines

Silicon Review, Top 50 Companies to Watch

CLM Magazine, 2016

CLM Magazine, 2017

To learn more about Renewal Logistics visit:

Website:

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

Twitter

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast who interviews other experts worldwide on his show.

Listen to the podcast here on your favorite podcast channel to learn more about the process.

Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

###

Media Contact

Ana Khan - subjectmatterexpertspodcast@gmail.com













