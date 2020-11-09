How This D&I Exec Is Driving Economic Inclusion In The Financial Sector

America has made little progress in closing the wealth gap. After slavery was abolished in the 1860s, Black Americans held only 0.5% of all wealth in the country. By 2017, that number had grown to only 1%. It’s no secret that the top 20% of wealthiest Americans hold more than 80% of the country’s wealth.

Bold efforts to close the gap are overdue, and many corporations are stepping up and accelerating progress. For example, companies within the financial sector are confronting bias and disparity within their organization and society. Now, leaders like Reggie Willis — an executive with 20 years of experience in finance and insurance — are addressing shortcomings for underserved and under-banked populations.

“COVID-19 has put a magnifying glass on a lot of the disparities that we have in our country,” Willis says. “It has shined that light and allowed us to be more aware of where we have opportunity to grow and develop, not just as companies, but as a society.”

Willis, who now serves as Chief Diversity Officer at Ally Financial — a leading digital financial services company — has both an understanding of the industry landscape and a vision for advancing diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the financial sector. He is leading the charge on Ally Financial’s D&I efforts — both internal and external — which is why we spoke with him about how he fosters inclusion among employees and facilitates actionable application of the company’s D&I principles.

Converting conversations to action

Ally Financial’s leadership is vocal about this commitment to D&I; in 2017, the company joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion (CEO Action), a coalition of more than 1,300 CEOs — representing more than 15 million employees — who have pledged to address the ongoing inclusion needs of their people and communities. Willis, who sits on CEO Action’s Take on Race subcommittee, sees the coalition as an important catalyst of future corporate D&I work. “The notion of corporations now having a voice and role in societal issues is going to be one of the keys to moving forward,” he says.

And though it’s important for leadership to affirm their commitment to D&I, the actions they take to foster inclusion within the company are far more impactful. “Conversations are great to build a foundation, but they get real thin real fast if you don’t take action,” adds Willis.

Ally Financial began an open forum conversation series called “Let’s Talk About It” in order to make sure that employees from every level of the company had a safe space to explore, understand and appreciate differences. Since its launch in 2018, the program has engaged thousands of employees, creating a platform for them to share and discuss their personal experiences with each other. Even in the wake of COVID-19, the program continues remotely. In June of this year, the conversations facilitated by Let’s Talk About It engaged 4,000 of Ally’s more than 9,000 employees, which is a level of engagement that Willis credits to the new realities of working from home.

Willis recalls a particularly meaningful conversation between two of the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). “A recent conversation led by our generational ERG and our Black/African-American ERG discussed generational poverty, and in particular, how it adversely impacts the Black community,” Willis says. “Being able to invite both ERGs to explore the topic together on a call with 300 employees was profoundly powerful.”

Focusing on equity

Willis emphasized that Ally Financial’s D&I work doesn’t stop with conversation. The company is taking action by engaging the communities in which it does business, with a focus on building community relationships that further the company’s philanthropic focus on economic mobility.

One of the key ways to build economic mobility and generational wealth is through entrepreneurship. COVID-19 and civil unrest this year have disproportionately affected Black and brown small business owners. To assist these businesses, Ally recently launched the Ally Charitable Foundation pledging $30 million in grants over 3 years, $400,000 of which are dedicated to helping Black and brown small businesses get back on their feet in the Twin Cities and Little Rock, Ark., two regions in which Ally has operations.

