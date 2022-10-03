Century Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Daphne Quimi and Timothy Walbert to its Board of Directors

Century Therapeutics, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of Daphne Quimi and Timothy Walbert to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Quimi is currently Chief Financial Officer of Amicus Therapeutics and brings experience in public accounting and financial reporting to Century. Mr. Walbert is currently Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Therapeutics, and brings expertise in product portfolio building and commercialization. In conjunction with these new appointments, Century also announced that Eli Casdin, Chief Investment Officer of Casdin Capital, has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective as of October 1, 2022.



“I am thrilled to welcome both Daphne and Tim to our Board. They will each play critical roles as we accelerate our next-generation cell therapy platform,” said Lalo Flores, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “Daphne’s strong financial background and experience at both biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies will be a tremendous asset as we enter the next transformative years for Century. Tim’s background, which includes numerous product launches, will be instrumental to our continued evolution, particularly as we progress our pipeline candidates with the ultimate goal of delivering innovative cancer therapies. Additionally, on behalf of the management, Board and all of our employees, we would like to thank Eli for his contributions to Century’s rapid growth and his leadership in our early formative years, where he was a key strategic thought partner.”

Before serving as Amicus’s Chief Financial officer, Ms. Quimi was Amicus’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller. Ms. Quimi is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Amicus, Ms. Quimi served as Director of Consolidations and External Reporting at Bristol-Myers Squibb. She also held roles of increasing responsibility in the finance department at Johnson & Johnson. Earlier in her career she worked for KPMG. Ms. Quimi received a B.S. in Accountancy from Monmouth University and an M.B.A from the Stern School of Business of New York University.

In addition to his current role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Therapeutics, Mr. Walbert has served as Chairman of Horizon’s Board of Directors since 2010. Before joining Horizon, Mr. Walbert served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of IDM Pharma Inc., and also held prior senior roles at NeoPharm Inc., Abbott (AbbVie), G.D. Searle & Company, Merck & Co. Inc. and Wyeth. Mr. Walbert received a B.A. in Business from Muhlenberg College.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

