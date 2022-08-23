A century of Rudi Gernreich: the revolutionary fashion designer who gave us the ‘monokini’

(Getty Images)

In 1964, Austrian-American fashion designer Rudi Gernreich predicted that the “bosom will be uncovered within five years”. Depressingly, almost 60 years on and women’s nipples are still a long way from being uncensored.

Though he died in 1985, this August would’ve marked 100 years since Gernreich’s birth. And whilst his predictions may have been somewhat hopeful, he worked tirelessly to make them a reality, striving to desexualise and liberate the female form.

Born in Austria in 1922, he grew up around his aunt and uncle who owned a dress shop in Vienna. It was here that Gernreich learned about fashion through sketching dresses for Viennese high society.

In 1938, aged 16, Gernreich and his mother fled Austria as Jewish refugees and moved to Los Angeles, California. His first job, hauntingly, was washing bodies to prepare them for autopsy. “People tell me my clothes are so body-conscious that I must have studied anatomy. You bet I studied anatomy”, he once said, referring to his job in the morgue.

His goal as a designer was to free the body, physically and mentally, through breaking down the limitations of clothing - both in material and in society. He wanted to unpack the taboos of nudity, to celebrate every part of a person, but without the attached sexualisation.

Firstly, he removed the boning and stiff inner corsetry from swimsuits, then in 1964, he went as far as to remove all breast-covering fabric, resulting in the first topless swimsuit, the monokini. He went on to design the first transparent bra (the ‘No Bra’) and even the ‘Pubikini’, a swimsuit that exposed the pubic region, revealing dyed or patterned pubic hair.

Initially, Gernreich had no intentions of selling the monokini, instead wanting it to be worn as a political statement rather than a practical item of clothing. He did however, eventually make it available to the public and - despite heavy criticism and controversy - said he would do the same again in a heartbeat.

It’s disheartening today that six decades after the peak of Gernreich’s trailblazing work, women’s bodies are still being so heavily policed. Whilst nipples may be a long way from liberation, we can thank Gernreich for barely-there bottoms as well as his brave and groundbreaking ideas that remain ahead of their time even now.