New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at New Century Resources Limited's (ASX:NCZ) future prospects. New Century Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$110m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$28m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is New Century Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering New Century Resources, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$38m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for New Century Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

