Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

RUSTON, La., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Next Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CTUY), the holding company of Century Next Bank, with $505.6 million in assets, today announced financial results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Century Next Financial Corporation (the “Company”) had net income after tax of $1.19 million compared to net income of $1.83 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $648,000 or 35.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.72 per basic and $0.71 per diluted share compared to $1.13 per basic and $1.11 per diluted share reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Century Next Financial Corporation (the “Company”) had net income after tax of $3.71 million compared to net income of $4.21 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $500,000 or 11.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.27 per basic and $2.24 per diluted share compared to $2.60 per basic and $2.55 per diluted share reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

Overall, total assets increased by $16.0 million or 3.3% to $505.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $489.6 million at December 31, 2019.

The largest component of assets, loans, net of deferred fees and costs and the allowance for loan losses, including loans held for sale, increased $23.3 million or 5.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Total net loans at September 30, 2020 were $425.3 million compared to $402.0 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan growth reflects increases of $25.9 million in commercial non-real estate loans (including $29.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans), $7.4 million in residential 1-4 family HFS, $2.5 million in land loans, $2.0 million in commercial real estate and $1.0 million in multi-family loans. These increases were offset by decreases of $7.9 million in residential 1-4 family loans, $2.4 million in residential construction loans, $1.9 million in consumer non-real estate loans, $1.7 million in agricultural real estate loans, $668,000 in home equity lines of credit and $7,000 in agricultural non-real estate loans. The allowance for loan losses increased by $945,000 or 27.6% to $4.37 million at September 30, 2020 from $3.42 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $10.9 million or 2.6% to $432.8 million compared to $421.9 million at December 31, 2019. Growth occurred in noninterest-bearing checking deposits of $19.1 million, savings deposits of $6.3 million, and interest-bearing checking deposits of $4.9 million. The growth was offset by declines in money market deposits of $8.8 million and time deposits of $10.6 million.

Total short-term borrowings decreased to $4,000 at September 30, 2020 from $41,000 at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $37,000 or 90.2%, while long-term borrowings did not change at $14.5 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The net decrease in short-term borrowings was primarily due to the payments made on an Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) note.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $5.08 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5.03 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This was an increase of $47,000, or 0.9%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $15.27 million compared to $14.66 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase for the three- and nine-month periods were primarily from decreases in interest expense on deposits and borrowings offset by decreases in interest income on loans and fees and debt securities and other investments. Both decreases reflect the sharp decline in interest rates in early 2020 by the Federal Open Market Committee due to the economic effects of COVID-19.

The provision for loan losses amounted to $362,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $317,000 in provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses was $1.09 million compared to $791,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase in loan loss provision for the three- and nine-month periods, as compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily a reflection of an increased risk awareness and identification of potential credit trend changes due to uncertain economic conditions from COVID-19.

