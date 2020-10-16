Is Century Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNBK.A) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBK.A) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Century Bancorp is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$258m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Century Bancorp.

View our latest analysis for Century Bancorp

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Century Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Century Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Century Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Century Bancorp. Sloane Family Enterprises, LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 31% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 15% and 3.9% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

Story continues