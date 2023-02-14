Centurion International AG to Sponsor Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception

Centurion Law Group
·3 min read

The pan-African energy advisory and legal services firm represents the first Africa-focused institution to list on the Stock Exchange in Düsseldorf, with the sponsorship reaffirming the firm's commitment to scaling up investment in African energy

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Pan-African energy advisory and legal services firm, Centurion International AG (WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9) has been confirmed as a sponsor for the upcoming Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception, taking place at Frankfurter Botschaft in Germany on February 23. Representing the first Africa-focused institution to be listed on the German stock exchange, Centurion's sponsorship of the third leg of the African Energy Chamber's (AEC) Invest in African Energy European Roadshow solidifies the firm's commitment to increasing investment in Africa while redefining the role African institutions play in global energy markets.

Representing one of Africa's top legal firms, Centurion International AG offers a range of legal and advisory services ranging from energy and natural resources to infrastructure, transportation and logistics, to telecommunication, media and technology, leveraging its global reach to facilitate Africa's energy expansion. With a focus on bringing Africa to the world, the firm serves to advance Africa-global energy partnerships by working with a suite of clients across a myriad of fields.

The firm's most recent listing in February 2022 speaks not only to the role Centurion International AG continues to play in Africa but to its commitment to connecting global partners with African opportunities, thereby advancing the continent's energy agenda while unlocking high returns on investment for international players. Through the listing, Centurion International AG has directed its focus towards expanding its legal and advisory services to German markets while improving the firm's ability to use a private equity approach in acquiring and investing in law firms and advisory firms doing deals in Africa.

The Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception serves as the ideal platform for the law firm to strengthen German-Africa partnerships, with its sponsorship of the event opening up new opportunities for German players to connect with African stakeholders, opportunities which will be facilitated by the leading advisory platform.

"The AEC is proud to welcome Centurion International AG as a sponsor of the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt Reception which takes place at the end of this month in Germany. With a focus on advancing energy-related investment and development across the African continent, Centurion International AG has established itself as the partner of choice for energy stakeholders, offering unparalleled advisory services and facilitating new investment across the continent. Being the first Africa-focused firm to be listed on the German Stock Exchange, Centurion is well-equipped to lead discussions between African and German stakeholders, and we look forward to the dialogue and deals set to take place at the third leg of the Invest in African Energy roadshow in Germany," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Frankfurt Reception follows two successful editions held in London and Oslo, with a strong slate of European investors joining the high-level event to connect with African energy leaders and policymakers. With Germany representing Europe's largest economy, the Frankfurt Reception aims to usher in a new era of German-African partnerships and cooperation, leveraging the country's strong ties with African nations to bring new investment across emerging African markets.

Having financed a range of small- to large-scale energy projects in Africa for a number of years, Germany has the potential to make an even greater contribution to the continent's expanding energy market, sharing technical expertise, financial resources and innovative solutions to unlock a new era of resource maximization in Africa. While German companies have been involved in the construction of oil and gas pipelines and refineries, the country has been increasingly focusing on renewable energy, driving large-scale green hydrogen projects in South Africa, Namibia, Angola and other nations.

As the country's focus on Africa increases, the Invest in African Energy Reception will help advance Germany's participation in Africa, with Centurion International facilitating new deals and partnerships between the two parties. Participation is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com .

