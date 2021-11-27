Centurion Ellen White hits winner against Austria as England maintain perfect World Cup qualifying record

White is congratulated by her team-mates after edging closer to the goal-scoring record - GETTY IMAGES

England 1 Austria 0

England’s winning start to life under Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman continued as they saw off the toughest opposition of their Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign so far with a slender but deserved victory over Austria.

Earning her 100th senior international cap, Manchester City striker White marked the occasion fittingly by scoring the game's only goal to edge closer to becoming England's record goalscorer, in a game that was played in swirling wind at the Stadium of Light in the wake of Storm Arwen.

That goal saw White move into outright second position in England Women’s all-time top goalscorer’s list, one goal ahead of former Liverpool, Crewe and Croydon striker Kerry Davis, and just one behind Kelly Smith’s all-time record of 46 senior goals.

White was unable to add to her tally in a fairly quiet second half but won’t have to wait long for another opportunity to match and perhaps surpass Smith’s record, as England host minnows Latvia at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday.

Baroness Sue Campbell presents Ellen White of England with a commemorative shirt marking her 100 appearances for England - GETTY IMAGES

After emphatic wins over North Macedonia (8-0), Luxembourg (10-0), Northern Ireland (4-0) and Latvia (10-0), England were up against the highest-ranked opponents of their qualifying campaign, with Austria ranked 21st in the world, 13 places lower than England.

The two sides will meet again in the opening fixture of next summer’s Women’s Euros at Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 6, and they both reached the semi-finals four years ago at Euro 2017 in Holland, so Saturday's fixture gave Wiegman the perfect, in-person scouting opportunity. She saw her side come up against a hard-working team that proved tricky to break down at times.

The Euros organisers will hope next summer’s opener gets off to a livelier start than this contest did, after an opening half an hour which saw few chances created by either side, but their talismanic striker White instinctively volleyed them in front six minutes before half-time.

Lauren Hemp’s cross from the left led to a shot from Fran Kirby, whose initial effort was blocked but it bounced straight back out to the Chelsea forward and she flicked the ball across to White, who was in exactly the right place in front of goal to divert the ball into the net from close range.

Story continues

Prior to this game, England had only conceded one shot on target in Wiegman’s tenure, which came right at the start of their opener against North Macedonia, meaning they had gone more than 400 minutes of football without seeing an opponent have a shot on target by the time that Austria reached half-time without creating one.

However, soon after the restart, England’s defence and their goalkeeper Mary Earps were tested for the first time in the campaign as the visitors stepped up the pace and the Manchester United shot-stopper passed the test, palming Maria Plattner’s effort wide after Bayern Munich midfielder Sarah Zadrazil’s well-timed through ball. Earps also kept out two efforts from range from Barbara Dunst that were more routine.

At the other end, Chelsea’s creative forward Kirby was the brightest spark for England on a freezing cold afternoon, with her movement, close control and vision central to the majority of England’s attacking moves. Full-back Rachel Daly’s sweet, low strike was turned behind after a lay-off from White with five minutes to go, but the host had to settle for a 1-0 victory.

Ultimately, the Lionesses' fifth win from five Women’s World Cup qualifiers so far lifted them five points clear of second-placed Austria at the top of Group D at the halfway stage in the campaign, moving them closer to their expected qualification for 2023’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Match details

England (4-1-4-1): Earps; Daly, Bright, Greenwood, Stokes (Carter, 90+2); Walsh; Mead (Parris, 70), Kirby, Toone (Stanway, 63), Hemp; White

Subs not used: Charles, MacIver (gk), Wubben-Moy, Nobbs, England, Scott, Hampton (gk), Russo, Zelem

Goals: White 39

Austria (4-3-3): Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Kirchberger, Hanshaw; Zadrazil, Puntigam, Plattner (Hobinger, 89); Dunst, Billa (Enzinger, 87), Naschenweng (Wienerrolther, 59)

Subs not used: El Sherif (gk), Pal (gk), Horvat, Fuchs, Schiechtl, Triendl, Georgieva, Eder, Schasching

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Attendance: 9,159