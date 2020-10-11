Is Centuria Capital Group's (ASX:CNI) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 35% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Centuria Capital Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Centuria Capital Group is:

2.7% = AU$22m ÷ AU$831m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Centuria Capital Group's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Centuria Capital Group's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Centuria Capital Group was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 22% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Centuria Capital Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Centuria Capital Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Centuria Capital Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Centuria Capital Group seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 80%, meaning the company retains only 20% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

