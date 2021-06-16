Centre's Motor Vehicle Act wont be applicable for old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi, says transport minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Diesel vehicles over 10 years old and Petrol vehicles over 15 years old will not be allowed to run on the roads of Delhi, state Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Wednesday, adding that the Delhi Transport Department will fine Rs 10,000 owners found flouting the rule.

Such vehicles if found plying on the national capital's roads will also be impounded and scrapped by the state's transport department, the minister said.

This, said Gehlot is in variance with the new Central Motor Vehicle Act, which has provision for renewal and grant of fitness certificate of vehicles older than 15 years.

The new Motor Vehicle Act by the Centre will not be implemented in Delhi Gahlot said.

"At present, the law of allowing vehicles to run on the basis of fitness instead of age limit as stated in the new Motor Vehicle Act by the Centre, does not apply in Delhi," said the Minister.

"Union Transport Ministry in its guidelines mentioned that vehicles with proper fitness can ply even after the time" he said.

However, there has been intervention from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court over the decision of implementation of the policy in the metropolis.

Speaking to ANI, Gahlot said, "Delhi is in a peculiar position, because specifically for the national capital, there are orders from the Supreme Court and NGT. They have limited the life of petrol-run vehicles to 15 years and those which run on diesel to 10 years."

"As per NGT and Supreme Court order, petrol-diesel vehicles with 15 and 10 years life span respectively, are required to register after completion of their durability. Vehicles registration is automatically suspended after completion of life span," he added.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified that the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixth Amendment) Rules, 2021, will be effective from April 1, this year. The Rules amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Story continues

The state minister informed that the Delhi government will soon file an appeal over the matter.

"Considering public queries, we have instructed transport department to look into the issue. Delhi government and transport ministry, if required, will again move application in Supreme Court or NGT, so that it reviews its order in line with the Centre's law," Gahlot said.

Meanwhile, hefty fines of upto Rs 10,000 can be taken if such vehicles that have exceeded the limit are found on the road.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Transport Department can seize such vehicles and get them scrapped, said Gahlot.

"If such vehicles which are prohibited for operation on the routes of Delhi due to age limit, are found to be in operation, they shall be liable to appropriate penal action," the minister told ANI.

According to a public notice, the registered owner of a diesel vehicle and a petrol vehicle has been directed to dispose off his vehicle which is not in use for more than 15 years and 10 years respectively only by an authorized scrapper. (ANI)