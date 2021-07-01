Centre ready to discuss all provisions of the farm laws except repealing them, says agriculture minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Central government is ready to discuss all the provisions of the farm laws except repealing them.

While speaking to reporters, Tomar said, "We told the farmers' union that the government is ready for discussions on provisions of the farm laws except for repealing them."

"The agriculture reform bill is going to bring revolutionary changes in the living standards of the farmers," he said.

Taking forward the activities and programmes of the National Horticulture Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Government of India opened a centre in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the new Centre of National Horticulture Board (NHB) at Gwalior.

NHB which is mandated for integrated development of hi-tech commercial horticulture and post-harvest management/cold chain infrastructure in the country, is having centres/offices at various locations of the country and at least one centre is there almost in each state for implementation, monitoring and coordination of its various schemes and activities. Some of the bigger states like UP and Maharashtra are having more than one centre due to their geography and higher quantum of work.

As per an official release, Madhya Pradesh, which is the second-largest state in the country, is rapidly diversifying into the horticulture sector for the last few years. It is the third-largest producer of vegetables in the country and the fifth largest producer in fruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said, "The horticulture segment has become the sunrise sector for MP. Gwalior Division of Madhya Pradesh is geographically located in northern part of the State. Gwalior and Chambal divisions correspond to the Gird region of Madhya Pradesh."

Given the huge potential of horticulture in the State of Madhya Pradesh, the new Centre of National Horticulture Board will play a significant role in boosting the development of horticulture in this region. With the opening of a new Centre of NHB at Gwalior, farmers of not only in the Gwalior Division but also from 21 districts of Northern Madhya Pradesh including the Grid region of Gwalior and Chambal will benefit under the schemes of the National Horticulture Board.

The agriculture minister also added, "As of now National Horticulture Board had only one Centre in Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal. However, keeping in view the huge geographical area of the State and physical distances of several districts and areas from Bhopal, farmers usually find it difficult to avail the benefits of the schemes of NHB and technical guidance with respect to the latest development in the horticulture sector." (ANI)