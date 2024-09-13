Centre Ikuvalu heads list of Catalans departures

Matt Ikuvalu has scored 12 tries for Catalans Dragons [SWPix]

Centre Matt Ikuvalu will leave Catalans Dragons at the end of the season with his contract due to expire.

The Australian, who has scored 12 tries in 37 games for the Dragons, will be joined by Tonga second row Manu Ma'u and Australian forward Jarrod Wallace, while stand-off Jordan Abdull will return to Hull KR with his loan due to expire.

It was already known that Tom Johnstone, Micky McIlorum, Mike McMeeken and Tom Davies were departing Perpignan, having signed with other clubs for next season.

Catalans, runners-up 12 months ago, are eighth in Super League with two games of the regular season remaining.

Ikuvalu moved to France from NRL side Cronulla Sharks during last season and played in the Catalans side that lost to Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Ma'u was also involved in that match, but has not played at all in 2024 because of injury.

Winger Johnstone and forward McMeeken are moving to Wakefield Trinity next season, while winger Davies and hooker McIlorum are heading to Hull KR.

St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson is the headline arrival as head coach Steve McNamara prepares to rebuild the team for the 2025 season.