Centre has to decide on caste-based census, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi on Tueday. (Photo/ANI)

Patna [Bihar], August 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday they had conveyed their views in favour of caste-based census to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre has to take a decision on it.

"We talked with PM Modi for 40-45 minutes. All parties said that caste census should be conducted as will benefit everyone. He listened to everyone's opinion very carefully. Now he has to make a decision," Kumar said.

A delegation of political parties from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of their demand for caste-based reservation.

The Chief Minister led the delegation which also included RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The leaders said that the caste census will help in better formulation and targeting of development schemes and initiatives. (ANI)