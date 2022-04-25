Who should be the Centre Daily Times Boys Athlete of the Week for April 18-23?

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The poll will close at noon Friday.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times boys high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the CDT sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Vote for your favorite. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact us at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Leo Vandevort, State College boys lacrosse

Vandevort had three goals, including the game-winning score when the Little Lions defeated Crestwood 8-7 on April 22. State College came back from a 6-3 deficit to win in double overtime and are now 5-2 on the year.

Mark Sandow, State College boys tennis

Sandow won his sets 6-2, 6-2 in State College’s victory over Carlisle on April 18. State College went on to defeat Red Land 5-0 and Sandow won his sets 6-0, 6-1.

McGwire Heverly, Bald Eagle baseball

Heverly went 2-for-3 in a 12-2 victory over Huntingdon on April 19, driving in three runs. He also pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two runs, while walking four batters and striking out 11. He went on to go 4-for-5, driving in two runs in a 15-7 win over Southern Huntingdon on April 23.

Sean Adams, State College track and field

Adams won both the 200-meter dash (22.93) and the 400-meter dash (50.08) in State College’s meet with Chambersburg on April 20.

Shea Chapman, Bellefonte boys lacrosse

Chapman led the game with five goals in a 9-8 victory over Mifflin County on April 24. Bellefonte is now 3-3 on the season.