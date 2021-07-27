Centre Culturel Francophone de Vancouver Benefits from $1.5 Million in Federal Funding

Minister Guilbeault announces more than $1.5 million in funding for the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver's summer festival and year-round cultural programming

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Performing arts and live cultural events enrich our lives, engage our minds and capture our hearts; they are a vital part of Canada's social fabric. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring cultural organizations and arts presenters across the country have the support they need to offer a variety of professional artistic experiences to Canadians, and promote the talent and vitality of artists and creators.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an investment of more than $1.5 million for the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver for its artistic and cultural programming.

The Centre will receive $175,000 over four years (2019–2023) through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund for the Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver, one of Western Canada's most prolific festivals and a major showcase for Francophone music. Funding also supports the Centre's year-round cultural programming, including Nouvelle Scène, a unique concert series dedicated to emerging artists.

The Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver will also receive $1,352,500 over five years (2019–2024) through the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program. This investment will provide ongoing operational funding for a range of activities and services, develop artistic and cultural programming, support the vitality of British Columbia's official language minority communities, and create opportunities for meetings and exchanges between Francophones and Francophiles in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Quotes

"Our government knows that arts and culture help build vibrant and connected communities, create jobs and offer unparalleled experiences to Canadians. By protecting our economic and social fabric—which includes ensuring sustained, consistent funding for arts and culture organizations—we are not only bolstering Canada's efforts to build back better, but strengthening our innovation, creative and artistic ecosystems. Congratulations to the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver for its unwavering commitment to supporting Francophone music and artists, and for leading by example on a safe return to the concert experience."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Organizations like the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver play a vital role in supporting Canada's official-language minority communities, providing leadership while ensuring access to services, resources, and cultural and linguistic activities. I'm delighted these investments will advance the Centre's important work as it fosters the vitality of our two official languages."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"The Government of Canada's ongoing and increased funding under the Action Plan for Official Languages – 2018–2023 allows the Centre to better play its part in engaging residents across Metro Vancouver, particularly with respect to increasing artistic appreciation for the work of Francophone artists in our community and across Canada. We are grateful for the support provided to us through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Development of Official-Language Communities Program. It is a sign of confidence that encourages us, more than ever, in wanting to fulfill our mission to the best of our ability."

—Monique Thibault, President, Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, financial support from Canadian Heritage has enabled us to be resilient and adaptive in continuing to offer quality performances which, through use of digital platforms, were able to reach not only local audiences, but spectators across Canada and around the world. During this difficult time, we've been able to hire more than 60 Francophone artists and events workers in Vancouver and other regions, and we are readying ourselves to do the same for the 32nd edition of the Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver."

—Pierre Rivard, Executive and Artistic Director, Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver

Quick Facts

Founded in 1975, the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver is one of British Columbia's most important Francophone arts presenters. In addition to the annual Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver and its Nouvelle Scène series, the Centre also produces the Coup de cœur francophone de Vancouver and offers year-round cultural programming, including visual arts exhibitions. Its community services include a Philosophers' Café, a comprehensive book and video library, French classes for adults, a children's summer camp and a French book club.

The Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver regularly features well-known musical headliners and emerging Francophone artists from across Canada. This year's festival will take place from August 23 to 29, and will feature a variety of artists for both in-person and virtual performances

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

The Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program enables the federal government to work with partners to offer official-language minority communities (Anglophone communities in Quebec and Francophone communities outside Quebec) access to services in their own language, as well as the infrastructure necessary to ensure their growth and development.

