Centre County judge dismisses defamation lawsuit filed against Penn State by former coach

A Centre County judge dismissed last month a defamation lawsuit brought against Penn State by a former women’s gymnastics coach, who has since appealed the ruling.

Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine wrote in his 14-page ruling that Jeffrey Thompson, who was fired in February 2017, failed to “show a genuine issue of material fact.”

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email Wednesday that the university was “pleased with the court’s decision.” Thompson’s attorney, Thomas B. Anderson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The judge also wrote Thompson failed to show former Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour’s statement in a May 2016 article published by PennLive was done with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth, a legal standard he would have to meet for the case to move forward.

Thompson was dogged for years by allegations of misconduct. Those who spoke with PennLive accused Thompson of mocking their weight and prying into their personal lives.

Barbour was quoted as saying Thompson and his wife — and former assistant coach — Rachelle Thompson were “aware of the fact that these allegations have been made. ... They are cooperating fully and look forward to learning how they can improve.”

It was the only statement the Thompsons claimed to be defamatory and depicted them in a false light. Grine flatly disagreed, writing Barbour’s statement was “not false.”

“The Statement is merely Barbour’s perception of Plaintiff’s actions and reflects a positive view of the investigation, which, even if seen as a misperception and ambiguous, do not rise to the level of actual malice,” Grine wrote. “... Even if an individual could take it in a negative way, it was not a false statement.”

The judge characterized Thompson as at least a “limited-purpose public figure,” whose accolades include being a two-time SEC coach of the year and being one of only three coaches to take two different schools to the national championships. Public figures have a higher legal burden to meet in arguing that statements about them are defamatory.

Story continues

Thompson was hired in 2010. One year later, he and his wife were the subject of investigation into claims brought by the parents of a gymnast.

Investigators found Jeffrey Thompson failed to stop his wife from interfering in a student-athlete’s sexual relationship. Each were reprimanded, though allegations of misconduct continued.

The university received several anonymous letters alleging misconduct in 2014. The team’s academic advisor and two senior members of the team denied the complaints were valid, Grine wrote.

Rachelle Thompson announced in May 2016 her intention to resign. Her husband was fired for cause nine months later.

No reason was spelled out in the termination letter, though Barbour and another administrator said it was “due to the negative atmosphere” Thompson caused with his “inappropriate comments.”

Thompson, Grine wrote, “admitted at his deposition his consistent show of disrespect for the team members to the athletes and others with demeaning comments.”

Thompson asked some gymnasts if they were “on their periods.” He said one gymnast “just keeps getting fatter and fatter.” After spotting another gymnasts, he admitted to saying “she likes when I touch her butt.”

“I’m thinking she should take a whole week off this week and come back next Monday, as long as you don’t think she will leave here and kill herself,” Thompson also admitted saying about another gymnast.

“After reviewing the record and the Plaintiff’s undisputed attitude, actions, and comments concerning the student athletes, the Court find no reasonable jury could conclude Plaintiff complied with his contractual obligations of fostering a positive relationship with the athletes and avoiding misconduct such as ridiculing and insulting the student athletes,” Grine wrote.

Thompson appealed Grine’s ruling to the state Superior Court. No hearings have been scheduled.