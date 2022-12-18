Here are the Centre County high school wrestling leaders through Dec. 18

Nate Cobler
·7 min read

Editor’s note: The next stat leaders story will be in early January as schools head into the Christmas break this week.

Another week has come and gone in the high school wrestling season.

This last week saw all five Centre County schools take part in a dual and a tournament. Only Penns Valley and Bald Eagle Area came away with dual wins.

The Rams topped Huntingdon, 34-24, on Tuesday as the Eagles took care of Bellefonte, 41-22, on the same day. Philipsburg-Osceola suffered a 47-17 loss to Clearfield on Tuesday too. On Wednesday, State College suffered a 42-20 loss to Central Dauphin.

On Friday and Saturday, Penns Valley and P-O took part in the Panther Holiday Classic at Mt. Aloysius College. BEA, Bellefonte and State College all traveled to Central Mountain High School on the same days for the King of the Mountain tournament.

The Little Lions had the best finish of all five teams in their tournaments with a third-place tally.

Plenty of action meant plenty of movement on the leaderboards, so let’s take a look:

Wins

Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington is one of four county wrestlers that got to double digit wins on the season this week.
Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington is one of four county wrestlers that got to double digit wins on the season this week.

This week saw four wrestlers get to double digit victories, and one pick up a milestone win.

Those four wrestlers reaching 10 wins on the year were a trio from the Rams in Jack Darlington, Colten Shunk and Ty Watson, and the Mounties’ Caleb Hummel. Of the four, Hummel recorded the most wins this week.

The freshman had six — all in the Panther Holiday Classic — on the way to his third-place finish at 114 pounds. Hummel filled the stat sheet with every type of victory except a major decision.

His 10th win came over Darlington in the consolation finals, 9-5.

Darlington, Shunk and Watson all earned wins in the dual on Tuesday, and each had four in the tournament. Shunk and Watson had the highest finishes for Penns Valley with each recording a second-place finish.

Shunk and Watson picked up their 10th wins in the semifinals. Shunk pinned Conemaugh Township’s Tristen Hawkins as Watson topped Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun, 11-4.

Darlington reached that consolation finals match with Hummel by edging Boiling Springs’ Drew Scherer, 5-4, for his 10th win.

There are a trio of wrestlers behind these leaders with nine wins on the year. They are State College teammates Nick Pavlechko and Pierson Manville, and the Rams’ Conner Myers.

All three earned wins in their respective duals, but Pavlechko and Manville added five more in their tournaments to claim titles at the King of the Mountain. Pavlechko earned the 285-pound title as Manville took home the 139-pound crown.

Pavlechko cruised to his title by pinning his way to the semifinals. Manville bonused his way to the semifinals too, however the defending PIAA champ took on another defending PIAA champ in Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry.

Manville topped Perry 2-1 in ultimate tie-breakers.

Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey flexes toward the the Eagles’ fans in attendance of the King of the Mountain on Friday. Bainey pinned State College’s Thomas Hill for his 100th career victory.
Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey flexes toward the the Eagles’ fans in attendance of the King of the Mountain on Friday. Bainey pinned State College’s Thomas Hill for his 100th career victory.

The Eagles’ Coen Bainey was that wrestler who earned a milestone win. The American University commit stuck State College’s Thomas Hill in 40 seconds of their first round match for his 100th career victory.

Pins

Bald Eagle Area’s Jeffre Pifer had four pins this week to climb onto the top 10 leaderboard.
Bald Eagle Area’s Jeffre Pifer had four pins this week to climb onto the top 10 leaderboard.

Penns Valley should be renamed to Pins Valley as the Rams have three of the top five wrestlers in the county, and six in the top 10.

Shunk and teammate David Martin are the top two on the list with the elder in Martin leading the pack. Martin has eight pins on the season as he added four this week.

He pinned Huntingdon’s Devin Brenneman in the Tuesday dual. In the Panther Holiday Classic, Martin had three other falls to claim the top spot.

Shunk sits one behind as he only had two this week after leading last week.

Watson and Pavlechko are tied for third in the county with six pins apiece. Pavlechko used three falls to reach the semifinals of the King of the Mountain. He wrestled roughly 2.5 minutes combined in the three rounds of wrestling. Watson only had two pins this week.

Bellefonte’s Gage Long rounds out the top five with five falls. He had two in the King of the Mountain to get to five.

A week ago, BEA’s Jeffre Pifer had not even seen the mat yet. He had four falls this week to climb into a tie with nine other wrestlers for sixth in the county with four pins.

Pifer’s first bout of the season was sticking Bellefonte’s Jack McHail on his back on Tuesday. He then had three falls in the King of the Mountain.

Major Decisions

State College’s Asher Cunningham leads the county with three major decisions.
State College’s Asher Cunningham leads the county with three major decisions.

A new name appears at the top of this list in State College’s Asher Cunningham.

The sophomore added a pair of major decisions this week to lead the county with three. He topped Central Dauphin’s Mike Beers on Wednesday, 9-1.

Cunningham then made the semifinals at 145 pounds in the King of the Mountain by taking care of Franklin Regional’s Nate Stone, 11-2.

Shunk and Bellefonte’s Noah Weaver also added a pair of major decisions this week to climb into a three-way tie with last week’s leader in P-O’s Nate Fleck for second with two major decisions.

Shunk beat Huntingdon’s Landon Dunsmore with major decisions twice in one week. In the dual on Tuesday, the junior hung a 15-2 loss on Dunsmore. In the quarterfinals of the Panther Holiday Classic, Shunk topped Dunsmore, 9-1.

Weaver shut out BEA’s Hunter Ishler, 11-0, on Tuesday. He topped Boyertown’s JD Heiser, 9-1, in their consolation second round bout of the King of the Mountain.

Ten wrestlers picked up their first major decision of the year this week.

Technical Falls and Fastest Falls

State College’s Pierson Manville leads the county with four technical falls, but had quite the week by topping a pair of PIAA finalists in one week.
State College’s Pierson Manville leads the county with four technical falls, but had quite the week by topping a pair of PIAA finalists in one week.

The Little Lions reign supreme in the technical falls category. They have the top three wrestlers in the category with another two on the list.

Manville leads the county with four tech falls as he collected two on his way to his title. He outscored his opponents, 32-2.

The Cunningham brothers round out the top three. Hayden has three on the year with Asher up to two. They each had a technical fall this week.

Six county wrestlers added their first technical fall this past week in BEA’s Caleb Close, Bellefonte’s Grady Garrison and Gage Long, Shunk, Hummel and State College’s Carter Weaverling.

There were three new times added this week on the fastest falls list.

The Red Raiders’ Max Murray added his second time of the list by sticking Brookville’s Coyha Brown in 13 seconds. The time is good for third in the county and just in front of Murray’s 14-second pin.

Pavlechko added the fifth fastest fall by putting Murray’s teammate Colton Perryman on his back in 18 seconds. Pifer comes in right behind Pavlechko as he earned a victory in 20 seconds over Northern Lebanon’s Ryan Herman.

Pifer is tied with Penns Valley’s Brayden Lisowski.

Leaders

Wins

Name

School

Total

T1. Jack Darlington

Penns Valley

10

T1. Colten Shunk

Penns Valley

10

T1. Ty Watson

Penns Valley

10

T1. Caleb Hummel

Philipsburg-Osceola

10

T5. Conner Myers

Penns Valley

9

T5. Pierson Manville

State College

9

T5. Nick Pavlechko

State College

9

T8. Brayden Lisowski

Penns Valley

8

T8. David Martin

Penns Valley

8

T8. Nate Fleck

Philipsburg-Osceola

8

T8. Ben Gustkey

Philipsburg-Osceola

8

T8. Asher Cunningham

State College

8

T8. Hayden Cunningham

State College

8

T8. Carter Weaverling

State College

8

Pins

Name

School

Total

1. David Martin

Penns Valley

8

2. Colten Shunk

Penns Valley

7

T3. Ty Watson

Penns Valley

6

T3. Nick Pavlechko

State College

6

5. Gage Long

Bellefonte

5

T6. Jeffre Pifer

Bald Eagle Area

4

T6. Max Murray

Bellefonte

4

T6. Ezra Swisher

Bellefonte

4

T6. Kollin Brungart

Penns Valley

4

T6. Jack Darlington

Penns Valley

4

T6. Brayden Lisowski

Penns Valley

4

T6. Nate Fleck

Philipsburg-Osceola

4

T6. Ben Gustkey

Philipsburg-Osecola

4

T6. Caleb Hummel

Philipsburg-Osceola

4

T6. Sam McDonald

Philipsburg-Osceola

4

Fastest Falls

Name

School

Total

T1. Gage Long

Bellefonte

:12

T1. Sam McDonald

Philipsburg-Osecola

:12

3. Max Murray

Bellefonte

:13

4. Max Murray

Bellefonte

:14

5. Nick Pavlechko

State College

:18

T6. Jeffre Pifer

Bald Eagle Area

:20

T6. Brayden Lisowski

Penns Valley

:20

8. Jack Darlington

Penns Valley

:25

T9. Jackson Long

Bellefonte

:27

T9. Kollin Brungart

Penns Valley

:27

Technical Falls

Name

School

Total

1. Pierson Manville

State College

4

2. Hayden Cunningham

State College

3

3. Asher Cunningham

State College

2

T4. 8 wrestlers



1

Major Decisions

Name

School

Total

1. Asher Cunningham

State College

3

T2. Noah Weaver

Bellefonte

2

T2. Colten Shunk

Penns Valley

2

T2. Nate Fleck

Philipsburg-Osceola

2

T5. 15 wrestlers



1

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: Danae Blais, Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault and Renee Maries Steenge took silver for Canada in th

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66). American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position. WATCH | Kingsbury lands on moguls podium in France: In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and b

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?