Centre approved use of oxygen produced in Karnataka in state: Minister

Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo/ANI)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] May 20 (ANI): The Centre has approved in principle the use of oxygen produced in Karnataka in the state, said Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday adding that an official order is awaited.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who held a meeting with senior officials on oxygen production and supply, speaking to the media said, "After writing letters and several interactions with Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi, and Sadananda Gowda the central government has agreed in principle to use the oxygen produced in the state. We are expecting the official order in a day or two."

He said the central government is helping us to overcome the shortage by supplying 180 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from Bahrain and Kuwait to the state.

"Besides, 120 MT from Jamshedpur has been dispatched on May 11 and 180 MT from Kalinganagar on May 15. Also, around 320 MT of liquefied oxygen is expected to arrive in the next one week," said Shettar.

The Minister said, "The central government has provided 200 cylinders to the state. Transmission of oxygen from the state to Telangana is 145 MT, Andhra Pradesh is 63 MT and Maharashtra is 40 MT. The central government has agreed in principle to allow it to be used in the state. He said there would be no delay in the transportation of oxygen once the official order was issued."

Shettar said the distribution of oxygen is based on the active cases in the respective districts. The state needs 1400 to 1700 MT of oxygen according to experts. The average consumption is 880 MT in the last 7 days. He also said there was a shortage of 66.7 MT (May 5) on Tuesday.

The minister said steps are being taken to convert oxygen production and nitrogen production plants into oxygen production in the state.

"1000 LPM Oxygen Production Plants have been started in Kolar and Yadgir districts. With the cooperation of the government of India, the government of Karnataka and the Public Enterprises, we will launch 104 oxygen generating Plants. He said the process of converting the Nitrogen PSA manufacturing plant in Raichur to the District Hospital is nearing completion", said Shettar.

He said the revival work of inactive oxygen generating plants in the state is being carried out. The Minister instructed the officials to expedite the work of purchasing the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) bottling oxygen plant at Raichur and the compressor required for VISL.

Shettar said steps are being taken to install 28 Oxygen generators by the Centre, 40 by the government of Karnataka and 26 with the cooperation of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He said the Centre has been requested to provide 60,000 oxygen concentrators to the state. The state government has already tendered the purchase of 3000 concentrators. The central government has given 800 concentrators, and more are expected to arrive in phases.

The meeting was also attended by ACS Industries and Commerce Department Raj Kumar Khatri, ACS to Health department Javed Akhtar, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industrial Development, IPS Officer Pratap Reddy, who heads the Oxygen Supply Committee and prominent officials including Ravanna Gowda, Managing Director of Udyog Mitra. (ANI)