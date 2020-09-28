Centre Appoints Pharma Secretary PD Vaghela as New TRAI Chairman

The Centre on Monday, 28 September, appointed PD Vaghela, currently the Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vaghela, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, will replace Ram Sevak Sharma, who was appointed the Chairman of the telecom regulator in 2015.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of P.D. Vaghela, IAS, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, or until further order, whichever is earliest," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Sharma, who had got a three-year extension in August 2018, helmed the telecom regulatory authority during a critical period when the telecom sector and the market witnessed several changes, including consolidation.

He also played a key role in the adoption of net neutrality in India and introduced a new framework for broadcasting and cable services.

