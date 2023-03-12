Centre acts as wide community draw

Shuniah, Ont. — Throughout the year, the MacGregor Recreation Centre in the Municipality of Shuniah is buzzing with activity.

Currently, the centre can be seen hosting fitness, wellness, yoga, boxfit and judo classes as well as the Girl Guides, shuffleboard, family music and a youth group gathering.

Functional Fitness instructor Lynda Roberts conducts a senior activity class on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. with about 8-12 participants having a workout on the mats.

“We do sort of a mix of cardio, strength, balance . . . a lot of things just around strength and maintaining balance as you age,” said Roberts, who took over the senior fitness group in October of 2022 at the MacGregor Recreation Centre. “It really varies from class to class.”

Shuniah is fortunate to have a busy schedule at their facility on Lakeshore Drive across from Wild Goose Park, and it is easily accessible for the residents of the municipality.

Roberts likes the connection the centre brings to the bedroom community, which has seen an uptick in population over the past few years.

“It’s got a really good sense of community,” said Roberts, who has also been a kettlebell coach for the past four years. “There’s something for all ages out there. I just do this (Functional Fitness class), but I know that they have lots going on there and it’s a well-used facility.”

