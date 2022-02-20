Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited (CTP.AX) Northern Territory Exploration Drilling Update

Brisbane, Australia, Feb 21, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (HAM:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) advises that Ensign Rig 963 has been released from the Buru operations in the Canning Basin and is mobilising to Palm Valley. Spudding of the Palm Valley Deep well, the first in a two-well Amadeus basin exploration program, remains on schedule for late March 2022.







About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.



Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.



We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



