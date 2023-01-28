Central Pacific Financial's (NYSE:CPF) Dividend Will Be $0.26

Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:CPF) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.26 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Central Pacific Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Central Pacific Financial has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 39%shows that Central Pacific Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 14.2%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 44% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Central Pacific Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.32 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Central Pacific Financial has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Central Pacific Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Central Pacific Financial (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

